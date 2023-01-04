by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) has spent its federal COVID relief funding on instruction, curriculum, online learning and mental health. Now, as the deadline for using the one-time funding moves closer, the district may start to consider whether to continue ESSER-funded programs and how.
Overall, the district spent about $1.8 million last year in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, Finance Director Sarah Slaby said. This year, the district has spent about $957,000 so far, she said. WAPS received about $5.7 million in ESSER funding, and this story focuses on the largest, most recent allocations. In total, the district has about $2.6 million remaining.
“I do feel that we’ve been able to find those pockets of students that need that additional support,” Superintendent Annette Freiheit said. The district is already starting to review staff positions funded with ESSERshe said. Positions that district leaders feel are needed will be reviewed to determine whether they fit into WAPS’ general budget, she said, while she acknowledges that not all positions will be carried over. For more day-to-day positions such as teaching positions funded with ESSER dollars, Freiheit said the district will, as it starts developing its budget for next year, consider class sizes and each school’s unique needs. One building might have a higher need for more academic support, for example, she said. “But we know we’re going to have to get to where our general fund is able to cover whatever we have … We’re really aware of it at this point in time and starting to make that shift already,” she said.
WAPS put about $728,000 last year toward instructional support, Slaby said, such as hiring staff to keep class sizes smaller. The district has spent about $183,000 in this category this year, she said. Freiheit said the district brought in a staff member in the English Learner (EL) department, for example.
The district spent about $562,000 on its online learning academy last year, Slaby said. The district has since discontinued the program.
This year, WAPS spent about $386,000 on curriculum, Slaby said. This includes new elementary language arts curriculum, Freiheit said.
Slaby said WAPS spent about $125,000 on the student success department last year, which includes student success coaches. The positions were the district’s response to citizen calls for cultural liaisons to help students of color, and the district’s goal for student success coaches is to support disadvantaged students and families. This year, the district has spent about $70,000 on this department, she said.
Last year, WAPS spent about $99,000 for a science specialist, according to Slaby. The district also has spent about $25,000 on that programming this year, she said. Freiheit said this programming includes a specialist working with a class of students on science so their teacher can collaborate with another teacher on helping other students in different subject areas.
WAPS also spent about $82,000 on AVID programming this year, a system of teaching and learning strategies for college and career readiness.
Last year, the district spent about $64,000 on assistance for behavioral help and help for students in English Learner (EL) programming, Slaby said, and this year, the district has put about $11,000 toward help for special education and EL programming.
The district spent about $48,000 last year on miscellaneous items, as well, Slaby said, such as books that didn’t get returned to school.
WAPS put about $33,000 this year toward implementing MTSS (Multi-Tiered Systems of Support), including a partnership with the University of Minnesota to do so.
The district spent $25,000 on early childhood programming last year, Slaby said. Freiheit saidthe funding supported more openings and scholarships for school readiness programs.
Last year, the district spent about $22,000 on summer programming, Slaby said, and this year, WAPS put about $23,000 toward such programming. This included staffing, material and bussing costs, Freiheit said.
The district put about $15,000 toward counseling and social work this year, Slaby said.
The district also spent about $12,000 last year on implementing a tool to help gauge students’ social and emotional health, Slaby said, in addition to $10,000 on connecting students with mental health services.
Last year, WAPS put about $11,000 toward family engagement activities, Slaby said. The district spent $2,400 on such activities this year so far, she said. Freiheit said the events include math and reading nights, as well as games nights.
WAPS also put about $9,600 toward PBIS (Positive Behavioral Intervention and Support) this year, Slaby said. This system’s goal is to reinforce positive behavior with rewards, such as prizes.
The district spent about $6,100 last year on COVID-related materials, such as masks and hand sanitizer, Slaby said.
