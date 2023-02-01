by CESAR SALAZAR
The city of Winona’s 2023 Comprehensive Plan draft continues its path to becoming fully realized later this year, with different city government bodies reviewing and providing comments to city planners. The Planning Commission recently reviewed part of the draft, and some commissioners expressed concerns over downtown parking under the current draft.
The city’s new comprehensive plan has been in the works for a year, which began last January with Engage Winona’s public input period. The plan has been worked through a selection of subcommittees and a steering committee, and one of the major emphases of the plan is to develop more housing within the city. City Planners Luke Sims and Carlos Espinosa and comprehensive plan subcommittees proposed allowing more multi-family residences to increase housing availability in the city, including rezoning areas in downtown and around Winona State University (WSU) to allow for more duplexes or triplexes.
Under current city zoning regulations, apartments need two off-street parking spaces per unit for most of the city, but apartments and houses in the downtown core and downtown fringe zones require only one off-street space per unit (one space per unit above six units if the apartment is in a mixed-use space).
During the January 23 Planning Commission meeting, Commissioner Paul Schollmeier asked city staff how the increase in housing in the core of the city would affect parking availability. “I like this, but the property owners and the business property owners are going to look at this and say, ‘Where are we going to put all the cars?’” Schollmeier told staff.
At an earlier meeting, Commissioner Matt Esch also asked about how allowing more dense housing development would affect parking near campus.
Sims told Schollmeier that throughout the comprehensive plan draft process, there hasn’t been any emphasis on addressing storage needs for cars, but rather putting housing needs first. “I think that [the Planning Commission] continues to emphasize that housing is going to be more important,” Sims said. Sims added that the plan will also take a look at addressing parking minimums in the city.
Espinosa said that parking isn’t an issue with duplexes and triplexes on standard city lots, but mainly with properties around WSU. “Where it becomes an issue are some of the larger houses around the university, where you have seven, eight, nine, or 10 units on a single property, and there’s just not any room for half of the students’ [cars],” Espinosa said. He continued, “If we’re looking at mainly duplexes and triplexes, there’s a lot of room for us to work — not that we want to pave over whole backyards for parking spaces — but I think we can definitely … accommodate vehicular needs on existing parcels.” Espinosa added that there would still be some type of parking minimum for larger developments.
“I see us moving forward in terms of making housing first instead of parking first, but it’s always going to be a component of any development,” Espinosa said. “It’s just we’d rather have, especially when it comes to the larger units and larger style of buildings, developers tell us how many units, how many parking spaces they provide with the units.”
Commissioner James Goblirsch noted that parking at WSU isn’t always filled.
Parking has been a hot topic for many Winonans for many years. Some say that there isn’t enough parking and that a lack of customer parking affects businesses. Others suggest that there is sufficient parking, provided people are willing to walk a few blocks to their destination. “But here in town, I want to park right in front, and if I can’t, I complain,” City Council member George Borzyskowski said during a Port Authority meeting in 2017.
The comprehensive plan steering committee plans to convene on February 23 to discuss proposed changes to the draft based on new public input. City staff hope to have a final draft vote from the Planning Commission and City Council in June.
