by CHRIS ROGERS
As a helicopter hovered far overhead, over 400 people lined up this morning in Goodview to join the search for Madeline Kingsbury, the 26-year-old Winona mother of two who went missing a week ago today. In total, 1,860 volunteers aided search efforts. Law enforcement is seeking volunteer for another set of searches of tomorrow.
Former Winonans Steve and Kelly Porter came up from La Crescent to join the morning search. “We don’t live anymore, but we wanted to out if we can,” Steve said.
“I just saw they were looking for help and I wanted to be able to do something,” echoed Aaron Berg, who traveled from La Crosse, Wis., to volunteer.
Next to picnic tables full of coffee and snacks, the hundreds of volunteers were divided into smaller search parties and paired with first responders, who coached citizens on how far to spread out and what to do if they found anything. They waited to board buses to be delivered to the search areas.
Winona Police Department leaders announced they would hold a press conference regarding the investigation at noon today. Keep reading the Winona Post for more.
