Hwy. 43 backups irk Winonans

by CESAR SALAZAR
As the Mankato Avenue construction project comes along, some drivers and even businesses along Mankato are starting to get frustrated with some of the construction taking place. Drivers experienced significant delays as the construction crews installed temporary traffic signals. Some drivers reported being stuck for over 40 minutes in the construction zone.
Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) Director of Public Engagement and Communications Mike Dougherty reassured drivers that the current construction phase will only last through the end of July and that the MnDOT and construction crews will continue to look for ways to alleviate traffic buildups. “I agree with the frustrations,” he said.
With the construction delays from last week, some Winonans expressed their concern with the project, citing delays and signage not being clear.
“The traffic cones have been horribly placed, the designated lanes are not clear, and the traffic lights are sometimes not visible at the intersection if you pull all the way to the stop line,” one person commented on the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook. “Just an absolute mess.”
“45 minutes lost sitting in traffic trying to get my daughter to [school], then I have to repeat to get to work,” another commented.
Minnesota State Senator Jeremy Miller even released a statement about the construction after receiving comments from his constituents. “I’m hearing many concerns from folks around town regarding the severe traffic delays and lack of signage surrounding the roundabout construction project,” he said. “People have mentioned traffic delays and late school buses of an hour or more. Some delays are to be expected with any road construction project, but delays of this length are simply unacceptable. I have contacted representatives from MnDOT asking them to look for potential solutions to reduce these immense traffic delays as soon as possible. I am hopeful they can work to improve the traffic delays and signage around the construction areas.”
Paperbacks and Pieces Owner Shannon Doberstein said that the construction was also impacting her business. According to Doberstein, her bookstore has seen a decrease of 25 percent this May compared to May of last year. “We were doing really well,” she said. She said that some customers mentioned the construction affecting their decision to shop at businesses on Mankato Avenue. Doberstein hopes that the construction is finished on time. “I’m excited for when construction is completed,” she said.
Dougherty said that the construction has not had any significant delays, even with the May rain. He believes that the project phases are underway to be completed within the originally planned time frames.
Dougherty also advised drivers to be conscious of road work signage as the construction will constantly be changing. He said that traffic flow will continue to improve throughout the duration of the construction as different parts of the project will come to a completion.
Dougherty also said that one of the biggest factors for the construction is safety. According to Dougherty, there have been no major accidents and there has been no worker endangerment so far in the project.
Dougherty also said that the weekly MnDOT meetings will be discontinued due to lack of attendance, but Winonans can still receive updates by going to www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy43/index.html and signing up for weekly email or text updates. Drivers can expect to see the next phase of the project in August.
