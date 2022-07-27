by CESAR SALAZAR
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is planning to open the first roundabout on Mankato Avenue on Monday, August 1. MnDOT originally intended to have the roundabout open this week but some delays occurred.
“[The MnDOT contractor] wanted to ensure that the temporary ramp for southbound traffic from Highway 43 into the roundabout provides a smooth transition, so it’s taking a little extra time to be sure they’ve got it right,” MnDOT District Six Director of Public Engagement and Communications Mike Dougherty said.
The roundabout is located at the intersection of highways 61 and 43.
