by CESAR SALAZAR
After a summer of hot discourse, the city of Winona’s Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee reconvened on September 8 to get a recap of some of the comprehensive plan subcommittees' ideas for the future of Winona. Their ideas will help city officials draft a new comprehensive plan.
The comprehensive plan and the committees intend to set goals and direction for Winona’s future. Twelve different subcommittees are covering topics ranging from housing and neighborhoods to heritage preservation and government accessibility, and seven of those committees presented their drafts to the steering committee on September 8.
Housing and neighborhood subcommittee
The first presenting subcommittee was the housing and neighborhoods subcommittee, which used the city’s 2016 housing study to guide its work. “You'll see a lot of differences of opinion and differences of priority, but they all gelled around a lot of interest in neighborhood cohesion while we look to increase housing choice, and looking at ways to add density in ways that are respectful, collaborative, and community-centered,” subcommittee member Amanda Hedlund said.
The ideas presented by the subcommittee included relaxing or changing zoning laws around the city to allow more housing development and supporting affordable housing for low-income Winonans, first-time homebuyers, and homeless people. The subcommittee is also recommending that the city evaluate the 30 percent rule around Winona State University.
Land use subcommittee
The land use shared some of the sentiments and ideas with the housing and neighborhood subcommittee. “... Probably the most important thing that I felt we talked about on our land use subcommittee was flexibility: flexibility for development, flexibility for housing,” subcommittee and City Council member Steve Young said.
The land use subcommittee proposed that the city could condense land-use designations from 19 to 13, “thicken up” housing density by allowing owner-occupied duplexes and triplexes in more parts of the city, facilitating new residential subdivisions while balancing development and environment, and expanding mixed-use areas onto Highway 43 and County Road 44. That included recommendations to evaluate the city’s bluff protection rules.
Economic development subcommittee
The next subcommittee focused on expanding Winona’s economic presence in the region by attracting new residents to the area. “I think this is probably our most important [goal] if we actually want to see economic growth in Winona and surrounding areas: How do we get more people to come here?” subcommittee member Mike Dieter asked in his presentation. Dieter pointed out the number of people in the room who moved to Winona because of its attractions and said the city should be advertising those strengths.
The goals presented by the economic development subcommittee included establishing a campaign to attract residents similar to Think Eau Claire. Essentially, the goal would be to give people a reason to move to Winona.
The second goal is to provide a strong community culture for businesses to set roots here, which could include businesses offering on-site child care services similar to Kwik Trip in La Crosse, Wis.
Another goal was to begin adopting electric vehicle charging stations in the city for travelers, which would allow travelers to spend their dollars in Winona while waiting for their vehicle to charge. Dieter added that the adoption of EVs is coming and that Winona could draw visitors while the rest of the state catches up.
Heritage preservation subcommittee
The heritage preservation subcommittee aims to educate the public about the historic significance of Winona’s buildings and districts. “We have historic homes and buildings that would be great for tourism and bring people in,” subcommittee member Aaron Perleberg said. “A lot of things we're talking about here are creating awareness, education, and outreach with current homeowners.”
Some of the ideas presented by the subcommittee included adding signage to historic homes or districts which would provide details about the historical significance of said areas; recognizing, creating, and communicating financial incentives for reinvestment in historic districts and properties; and setting up ordinances to address and prevent demolition by neglect of buildings. Demolition by neglect refers to historic properties falling into such disrepair that they have to be demolished.
Transportation subcommittee
The transportation subcommittee’s drafted goals were to address some of the issues that some Winonans currently face. “We want the comp plan to prioritize meeting Winona’s transportation accessible to all of its users; vehicle transit, bikes, and walkers,” subcommittee member Mitch Johnson said. “We’d like to see the ideas that we've all put forward in the past 15 years to be implemented.” Johnson referenced how the 2007 comprehensive plan transportation goals hadn’t been met.
The transportation subcommittee’s goals included rerouting truck routes and establishing city-wide walking and bike trail networks to make the city much more accessible to non-motorized forms of transportation.
Accessible government subcommittee
The other subcommittee at the comprehensive plan meeting was the accessible government subcommittee, which is looking at making communication easier and improving relationships between the city and its residents. “The subcommittee's purpose was to take a look at, how can communication be facilitated and increased and how do we bring more people into the fold of local government and what we're doing here?” Winona City Planner Carlos Espinosa said.
According to subcommittee member Emily Kurash Casey, one concern of the subcommittee was the city’s lack of staff that communicates directly with the public. The subcommittee set a goal to create a position or department responsible for city communications with the public. It also set a goal to make it easier for Winonans to understand how the city and local government function and how to run for local offices and committees in order to have wider and more diverse participation in the city’s functions.
Next steps
The next steps in the comprehensive plan are to continue finalizing the goal drafts. According to Espinosa, the intent is to have the draft ready before the holidays. The comprehensive plan steering committee is scheduled to have a couple of more meetings to suggest modifications or add input to the current draft plan, as well as to hear from the other subcommittees that did not present that day later in September and October. City staff plan to wrap up the comprehensive plan process in the spring of 2023.
