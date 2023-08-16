by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Last week, voters rejected an approximately $30.4 million facilities referendum in the Houston School District. It is the latest of several referenda, held by area school districts for facilities projects or day-to-day operational funds, that voters have not approved this year. A few of the districts’ leaders told the Post earlier this year that cost may have contributed to the referenda not passing.
The Houston School District referendum included two questions, the first of which asked voters whether to approve about $18.2 million in bonds, or debt. Projects proposed in the first question included “the construction and equipping of a new high school media center, cafeteria, and art classrooms,” “the construction of secure entrances and safety improvements at the high school and elementary school sites,” “renovations and updates to convert the high school principal’s office into meeting and collaboration spaces,” and “the construction and equipping of a multipurpose cafeteria and kitchen addition at the elementary school site …” The second question asked voters whether to approve about $12.2 million for projects such as “the construction and equipping of an auditorium and performing arts addition at the high school facility that includes flexible academic spaces, a new band room and restrooms.” For the first question, 11.52% voted yes and 88.48% voted no, while for the second question, 7.44% voted yes and 92.56% voted no, according to the district. In a statement on the district’s website, Superintendent Mary Morem said, “Despite the results from this special election, we remain committed to providing the best possible education for our students, and to finding acceptable long-term solutions that benefit our students, staff, and community. We will continue to engage with Houston residents to better serve our students and community.”
Similarly, voters did not approve Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) $94 million referendum this spring. Like the Houston School District, WAPS had two questions in its referendum, and some proposed projects would have added on to current facilities or constructed new space. The first included $72.5 million to address some deferred maintenance throughout the district, remodel elementary classrooms, build additions at two elementary schools, remodel space at the Winona Area Learning Center to create a fitness area and remodel the career and technical education area at Winona Senior High School. The second question included $21.74 million to build a new gym and locker rooms at the high school and to remodel current locker rooms, classrooms and music space there. On the first question, 65.6% voted no, and 66% voted no on the second question.
Former Superintendent Annette Freiheit told the Post in April, “I don’t have specifics without asking certain people, but given … the economic state of a lot of things, I'm going to guess it was just too large an ask,” she said. “So we have to consider what would be a more appropriate size for our community to be able to support.”
Conversely, the Arcadia School District decided against pursuing a facilities referendum this year, citing the results of a 2022 survey of district families, staff, and general community members that did not show general support for a $39 million referendum to build a new intermediate school and update the current elementary school.
The Arcadia School District did seek an operating referendum this spring for $750,000 a year for the next three years to help cover day-to-day expenses, but voters rejected that referendum, with 828 people voting no and 428 voting yes in Trempealeau and Buffalo counties. Superintendent Lance Bagstad told the Post at the time that he felt some factors for the failure of the referendum may have been inflation and increasing property tax bills in the last year. “... We were disappointed that we didn’t see better results from the referendum itself,” he said.
This November, the Lewiston-Altura School District will hold a facilities referendum and an operating referendum. The facilities referendum includes one ballot question asking voters whether to approve $26.3 million for districtwide projects — such as secure entrances and additions at the high school for space in areas including career and technical education — and a second ballot question for a $12 million gym and auditorium project that would renovate the current gym to create a performing arts area and build a new gym at the high school. The operating referendum will ask voters to weigh in on approving additional funding of $760 per student for 10 years, in addition to inflationary increases each year.
“This is really a long-term plan that we put together and will have long-term impacts on the community, our education system, our retention of staff and also recruitment of all staff … School is a center of most communities, so we’re hopeful that we can continue to be that beacon of positivity. And so this is not a one-shot, ‘let’s fix everything,’ but really building capacity across the district long-term,” School Board Chair Bree Maki said earlier this summer.
