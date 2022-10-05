by CHRIS ROGERS
In a 3-2 vote last week, the Winona County Board approved a preliminary tax levy increase for next year of 10 percent, by far the steepest in a decade. Truth in Taxation statements detailing exactly how much that hike will cost individual property owners will soon be mailed out. There is a chance the County Board could lower taxes before next year’s budget is finalized in December, though, historically, the county rarely does so.
A combination of inflationary costs, debt payments on the new jail, increases in department spending, and lower revenue estimates contributed to a $2.8 million deficit in the county’s $73 million 2023 budget. The County Board plans to make up the shortfall with over $2 million in increased taxes and roughly $740,000 in reserve spending. An earlier version of the budget forecast a $5 million deficit, which would have required as much as a 25 percent tax levy increase.
Staff members trimmed this budget down as much as possible, and the tax hike is needed to fund essential services, including many mandated by the state, said County Board members Marie Kovecsi, Chris Meyer, and Greg Olson, who voted for the increase. “This is a thin budget, and it’s an unfortunate coming together of things that have to be paid for,” Kovecsi said.
County Board members Steve Jacob and Marcia Ward said they could not support such a high tax increase and blamed the jail project — which they disagreed with — for much of the increase. Increased taxes to fund the jail make up only a fraction of the hikes in next year’s budget.
“This budget is being largely influenced by the jail that I did not vote for; I voted against,” Jacob said. “I voted to look further into [funding for] outside agencies and even potential cuts in services if there had to be, and our reserves are very adequate, too, so I am not going to support a 10 percent increase,” Jacob said. “I would not support anything more than zero.”
Jacob and Ward opposed the County Board majority’s plans for the new jail, favoring either a smaller, cheaper facility or no jail at all. An analysis by staff and consultants concluded those options would actually be more expensive in the long run due to the cost of transporting and lodging inmates in neighboring jails.
The County Board had been planning to propose a sales tax referendum to fund the $28 million new jail. However, holding a referendum requires legislative approval, and a bipartisan bill to approve it died during this spring’s legislative session as part of a broader breakdown of budget negotiations among state leaders. As a result, the county must now raise property taxes to fund the nearly $1.5-million-per-year debt payments on the jail. Still, that only accounts for a portion of next year’s tax increase.
“I have never supported levy increases anywhere near this amount, and I won’t again today,” Ward said. She stated that plans to hire jail staff to accommodate up to 80 inmates were overkill and said county staff was looking into hiring fewer guards at a lower cost.
Responding to Jacob, Olson said, “We looked through the budget. There were several things that you wouldn’t cut. All year long, you’ve supported our county employees with their [raises] and their union contracts, and all of a sudden when it comes time to pay for it, you won’t take anything more than zero. So I don’t know how you expect to give raises and not pay for it …”
“If someone doesn’t defend the taxpayer and ask government to tighten its belt, it never will,” Jacob responded. He argued that although the County Board has frequently used reserves to balance the budget — an approach that is, in theory, unsustainable — there is always more money left over at the end of the year to replenish the reserves because departments budget for a worst-case scenario that never happens. “I’m willing to tighten the belt and defend the taxpayer,” he said.
“These are things that have to be paid for,” Kovesci said of the county’s functions. “This budget has nothing extra in it.”
Inflation, health insurance increases, and finally replacing a jail after years of kicking the problem down the road — a number of special circumstances contributed to this year’s large increase, Meyer said. Kovecsi called it a “perfect storm.” Meyer said that, by December, she hoped the county would have a more accurate picture of what its reserve fund balance will look like in 2023 and that it could then use more reserve spending to reduce the 2023 taxes. “I am going to support this levy increase, but I do hope we can reduce it when we come to the end of the year and have a better understanding of our situation,” she said.
