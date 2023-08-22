Inaugural first day at Cotter's St. Luke

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Students carried their instrument cases, families helped younger students find their classrooms and older students chatted in the common area on the first day of school for the 2023-2024 academic year this week at Cotter Schools.
The new school year brought some nerves for students and a few tears for some families dropping younger students off, as well as excitement for students seeing friends again and for seniors looking ahead to graduation.
Senior Roberto Perez is eager to apply to colleges and have fun at sports games during his last year of high school. His goal is to go into engineering, so he’s looking forward to taking classes like calculus and chemistry.
Senior Dorthea D’Antonio is excited to learn more about science. “I’m really interested in physics,” she said. D’Antonio was anxious to see how she liked her classes on the first day.
Perez was happily anticipating seeing his classmates again, having not seen some of them since the end of the last school year. “It’s a reunion every year … ” he said. Eighth grader Luke Henry agreed he was looking forward to “seeing people I haven’t seen over summer break.”
Eighth grader Jameson Lynch was keen to learn about computer design. “… We get to create things, 3D print them,” he said. “I think it’s cool to design and learn how designing works.”
Fourth grader Jacee Gonzales was excited about “making new friends” and learning more about science, though she was a little nervous, as she transferred from another school.
For first grader Daphne Breitlow, reading was at the top of her wishlist for the first day of school, and she was looking forward to learning about math this school year. She was also excited to go to school in the new St. Luke elementary building and see her friends.
Parent Stan Breitlow said, “I think the sense of community that’s being built up here, academics and social interaction, community responsibility, restoring a historic campus — these are all amazing things.”
The new school year included the opening of a new elementary building complete with reading nooks in the library and hallways color-coded by grade. Cotter Schools celebrated the opening of St. Luke Hall with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week. The hall houses kindergarten through sixth grade students and was completed by renovating and adding on to an existing building. Previously, kindergarten students were at St. Mary’s, and first through fourth grade students were at St. Stan’s. Fifth and sixth grade students were in a different building on the College of Saint Teresa campus. “So I love all the grades, but to have them all together in one building, I can only describe it as a blessing,” St. Luke Principal Pat Bowlin said at the ribbon cutting.
Parent Molly Breitlow said on the first day of school, “We’re so lucky to have this brand new building. It feels like we’re on the set of a movie. I truly feel like that.”
Bowlin said at the ribbon cutting that teachers now have great classroom storage, which will help keep classrooms open and uncluttered. He also appreciates the natural light at the new building and the colors throughout it that bring one back to elementary school. “I think one of the things the kids are immediately going to notice is the tremendous playground and greenspace that they have … We really have never had anything like this previously, as far as the amount of space for kids to enjoy recess and phy ed and things like that. So it’s going to be pretty special for them,” he said. “At the end of the day, I really hope they appreciate it. One of the things we always hope is that they understand that this building was built by generous benefactors, and that some day, if they’re in a position to be a generous benefactor, that they’ll do the same, that they’ll pay it forward.”
Saying goodbye to St. Stan’s was poignant before the move to St. Luke, Bowlin said, and there were closing ceremonies for the historic school. “It was definitely emotional, because so many of us have great feelings from being at that building. But also, we’re extremely excited about the future, as well. We actually brought some of our mementos, all of us, from St. Stan’s, whether it was a cross or a picture, so we have a little bit of St. Stan’s with us.” Possible future uses of the space are now up to the parish, he said, adding he always thought it could make a great senior center.
