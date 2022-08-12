by ALEXANDRA RETTER
In the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board primary election, two incumbent board members and two challengers advanced to this November’s general election.
Nancy Denzer - 3,106 votes
Karl Sonneman - 2,194 votes
Maurella Cunningham - 1,913 votes
Torry Moore - 1,159 votes
Anthony Alwan - 851 votes
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer and School Board member Karl Sonneman moved on to the general election, along with fellow candidates Maurella Cunningham and Torry Moore.
In first place, Denzer won about 34 percent of the vote by earning 3,106 votes. “I’m pleased with the results, and I’m grateful to the community,” she said. She added, “I really appreciate everyone who put themselves out there and filed for election and went through the process, because it’s not an easy thing to do. And I feel like I have a lot of respect for people that go ahead and try to give their opinion and say the things that they believe in, so I appreciate everyone who runs for any office, actually.”
Sonneman came in second by winning about 24 percent of the vote. He received 2,194 votes. “I’m glad to be successful, and I appreciate the support of the public who voted for me and will continue to seek their support for the general election,” he said.
Cunningham earned the third highest number of votes,1,913, which equates to about 21 percent of the vote. “I think as somebody running for School Board for the first time, I feel like I did pretty well, and I’m very excited,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the November election, and there’s a lot of work to do before then, but my most important goal is to serve the Winona community.” Learning of the election results made her think of her grandparents from Winona, she said, and she would like to carry on their tradition of helping others.
With 1,159 votes, representing about 13 percent of the vote, Torry Moore came in fourth. “I think … everyone has some great qualifications, and everyone has the best interest of the school district in mind,” he said. Though there may be different ideas on how to help the district, he said, he did not feel WAPS would be in bad hands with anyone elected in November.
Community member Anthony Alwan also was a candidate in the primary, and with receiving about 9 percent of the vote, he did not advance to the general election.
