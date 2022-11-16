by CESAR SALAZAR
Following months of discussion, the Winona City Council moved forward with a proposal to go out for bids for the reconstruction of South Baker Street. However, due to inflation in the costs of materials and labor, neighboring property owners on South Baker Street are paying nearly 40 percent more in special tax assessments than when the proposal had been first brought to the table back in March — a sign of material delays and inflation in construction costs directly affecting Winonans.
The city’s proposal sees the portion of South Baker Street from Gilmore Avenue to Fifth Street reconstructed with new asphalt, curbs, and gutters as well as the replacement of water service lines for 15 properties on the portion. The city is assessing a total of $43,500 from the property owners for only the water service line portion to the properties and not the actual street reconstruction itself, according to city staff.
City staff estimated the project to cost around $1.7 million in March, with about $31,300 to be billed to the 15 property owners. At that price property owners would’ve paid $2,088 each for the water service line replacement.
City staff received two bids in April, with the lowest bid coming in at $2.4 million, well over the original estimate. The City Council rejected the bids, with city engineers citing a delay in materials would see the project starting in September at the earliest, meaning the Gilmore Avenue intersection wouldn’t be completed before school started.
In September and October, city engineers’ newest estimate predicted the project would now cost $2.4 million, with $43,500 of the water line service being billed to the 15 South Baker Street property owners. Individual property owners would be assessed $2,900 each under the new estimate.
During a required public hearing held on October 17, one of the assessed property owners, Richard Frahm, criticized the City Council over the increased costs and delays for the reconstruction of the street from the city. Frahm explained that when the city sought bids in March and April, it was too late in the season and the bidding time period was too short to attract many competitive bids. “I realize costs go up, but this should’ve been done with, and if it wouldn’t have been the city not following through and getting their bids up earlier,” Frahm said. He continued, “It just seems awful excessive [that] I have to pay another $812 more on top of that because the city didn’t get their bids out last year.”
A final vote on seeking new bids was postponed from October until November 7, due to the City Council lacking the needed supermajority, with City Council member Michelle Alexander’s absence and council member Eileen Moeller stating she wouldn’t be in favor of the proposal. On November 7, the advertisement for bids was approved by the whole council except for Moeller, citing that the estimated costs would be too high for property owners.
While the higher assessment only affects 15 South Baker Street property owners, the increased costs could reflect what other Winonans would pay for future street reconstruction projects due to inflation.
