by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Kenneth Janz will be Winona State University (WSU)’s interim president starting August 1. The Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Trustees appointed Janz on Wednesday.
Janz’s present roles are associate vice president for Academic Affairs, chief information officer and dean of the library at WSU. He has been associate vice president for Academic Affairs and chief information officer since 2008 and dean of the library since 2015.
"I look forward to the opportunity to serve our students, faculty, staff, and greater Winona State community as interim president," Janz said in a press release. "Winona State University is a strong institution, and our current successes are just a starting point. I am grateful to help guide the University over this next year, as we approach the selection and appointment of our next president."
“Ken Janz is well regarded by faculty and leadership and has garnered the respect and trust of the broader Winona State University community during his time at WSU,” Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra, said. “Both Chancellor Designate [Scott] Olson and I are confident that he will provide effective and strong leadership to the university through this transition period.”
WSU’s current president, Scott Olson, will serve as Minnesota State’s next chancellor.
This fall, the system will begin its search for WSU’s next permanent president.
