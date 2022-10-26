Jefferson principal jumps into new job

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Jefferson Elementary School’s new principal, Jay Woller, enjoys working to meet the school’s overarching goals and day-to-day needs. He has been able to serve as a crossing guard, for example, when the need came up. As buses went by and students walked home with siblings and friends, Woller had a chance to greet families picking up their students and asking how their day at school went. “So it’s just nice to be in a space where … families are greeting students,” he said. He added, “That’s what I try to do, is just make myself available to support, any way, shape or form. And I guess that’s what really is fulfilling, I think, within the role I get to be in, is that there’s an opportunity to be really strategic and planful around ways we as a building can support our students and families, but then there’s also those spur-of-the-moment opportunities that come up.” That could be working in a classroom or on the playground, he said.
While working with the big picture and day-to-day needs, Woller keeps his educational philosophy in mind. “I think primarily it’s how do we help to ensure we have a safe and welcoming environment for each and every student, where all students and families are seen, valued and heard … and ensure that all students have that safe place with a connection to a staff member, connection to their peers, and ensuring the we’re really meeting the needs of the whole child,” he said.
Woller began his career in education about 25 years ago as a special education teacher. “I … just had a heart for working with students and making connections with students, and just fell in love with the world of education and seeing students grow,” he said. Since then, he has earned a master’s degree and administrative degree and spent about 17 years in administrative roles at middle and elementary schools in Arizona and Minnesota. As an administrator, he enjoys staying connected with students while being able to see the bigger picture of school planning in areas such as scheduling and developing strategies for helping students.
“He’s a very positive person, and he always puts kids first,” Superintendent Annette Freiheit said.
After Woller’s previous district slated his past school for closure last year because of budget cuts, he saw the opening at Jefferson in Winona and thought his familiarity with the region could be a good fit. “Having lived in La Crescent for five years, I know the area, and really love the area … and just have always really enjoyed this community,” he said.
At Jefferson, Woller has enjoyed collaborating with his colleagues. “Even in the summer, before I was barely a couple days into the role, people were … introducing themselves,” he said. He continued, “I know the staff is really committed to serving students, making connections to students and families, building that rapport and that relationship, and that’s been great.” Woller also feels work to help students with math, reading and social-emotional skills is progressing well. He added that he appreciates the district’s work with Multi-Tiered Systems of Support to strengthen general instruction for all students and provide extra help in smaller group settings for students who would benefit from it. Woller is glad to be working with staff to implement the district’s new elementary-level reading curriculum, as well. “The beauty of this curriculum is that there’s really student-friendly materials that actually promote just the love of reading,” he said.
Freiheit said she feels Jefferson is very well organized. “It’s a very warm and welcoming place … The staff is excited to have kids there every day,” she said.
To connect with students, families and staff members, Woller strives to be “visible and welcoming” by reaching out to families through organizations such as the Parent Teacher Association and speaking with them at school and events. “It’s just rewarding, and I also think it … plants the seed for future opportunity to work together, whether that be supporting that specific family’s student or maybe coming up with an idea that might support a number of students across the whole building,” he said.
The school year has been full of fun already, Woller said, between full-school assemblies every Monday to celebrate student and staff accomplishments, field trips to places such as an apple orchard and a visit from the high school football team to read to students.
Woller has set goals for the rest of the school year, as well. He would like to continue implementing the new reading curriculum and help students with developing skills to repair connections with others when they are damaged. Freiheit said she would work to continue to support the Rios Spanish Immersion Program at Jefferson, as well as special education programming. Through the North Star Accountability System, the Minnesota Department of Education identified Jefferson as a school that will receive support due to factors such as low state test scores for students in special education programming.
When more difficult situations arise, Woller said he will listen, be empathetic and remember everyone brings a different perspective when working together to find a solution. “And I think we just want to be mindful that everyone’s story is unique, and we don’t always know what each other’s story is,” he said.
