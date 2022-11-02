by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Jefferson Elementary School third grade teacher Kirstin Schultz knew she wanted to be a teacher when she was in third grade. Now, she is in her 31st year as a teacher, and all her experience in the classroom has culminated in her being named this year’s Winona Education Association Teacher of the Year.
Schultz has been at WAPS for her entire career and has been teaching at Jefferson for 22 years.
During an assembly on Monday at Jefferson, Schultz thought it was just another day until she heard her name called as Teacher of the Year. “I was very surprised … and then when I saw my family, it was very emotional,” Schultz said. Schultz said she was honored to be named Teacher of the Year. “It’s nice to be recognized,” she said.
WAPS band teacher and last year’s Teacher of the Year Tim Gleason said he was lucky to have coached Schultz’s daughter in basketball and to have taught Schultz’s daughter and son in band. “She’s got great kids,” he said.
Gleason appreciated Schultz’s commitment and dedication having been recognized, and he was very excited for her to have earned the honor. “… She’s been a great teacher for so many years, and just the amount of time she’s been able to do this I believe is something pretty great,” Gleason said. He added, “And hopefully a lot of people in our profession look … and go, ‘Yeah, I can do that.’”
Schultz’s colleagues agreed that she goes above and beyond for her students. “Kirstin is such a great teacher [who] cares so much about her students,” Jefferson Elementary School Principal Jay Woller said. He added, “She always has a smile on her face. She’s always willing to spend a little extra time with students that might need a little extra help or support.” She also helps students work through any challenges that arise between them, he said. “She’s just a great peacemaker and instructor, and it’s very evident that she just loves what she does.”
Elementary Title I Coordinator Stacy Rasmussen said, “She has a huge heart for students. She makes learning fun and engaging, and she always goes above and beyond to teach in an interesting way.”
While Schultz has made many happy memories over the course of her career, some of the best moments she continues to enjoy are greeting her students in the morning. She also appreciates when students she taught in previous years visit her. “You know you make a difference because they want to come to school,” she said.
To help students want to come to school, Schultz puts a great deal of effort into her lessons. “I spend a lot of time searching for fun and engaging ideas that make learning more enjoyable for my students,” she explained. “I want my students to love school.”
Another part of being a teacher Schultz enjoys is collaborating with her fellow staff members. “We just have fun together,” she said.
Schultz’s journey to being a teacher began when she was in elementary school, when she was in third grade, and decided that she wanted to be a teacher someday. “And ever since then that’s been my path. I had some favorite teachers in elementary school,” she said.
Today, Schultz is looking forward to the rest of the school year, and her goals include “making those connections with kids” and continuing to enjoy her time as a teacher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.