Jiu-jitsu champ shares love of sport

by CESAR SALAZAR
In a little tucked-away corner in downtown Winona lies a Brazilian jiu-jitsu studio where many Winonans come to learn, heal, and train in the mixed martial art. International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) champion Noah Hauser runs the Flow Yoga and Martial Arts studio, where he coaches and mentors 25-40 students.
Hauser opened the studio in 2018 after he moved back to Winona following a stint in the film industry in New Mexico. Hauser trained with others in the community. “The town was in need of a gym,” he said. “There were some people I know that were training, but they needed a place to go and train.” He continued, “I asked them what they thought about [opening a studio] and they said, ‘Yeah, go ahead and open it so we can train.’ There was a time when we would just throw out mats out in the park.”
Long before he opened the studio, Hauser began doing jiu-jitsu around 2007. He did not do it as a full-time gig but rather as a hobby. Since then, he’s committed to working full-time as a professional jiu-jitsu athlete and teacher. After over a decade of hard work, Hauser is a purple belt and is part of the jiu-jitsu group Team Rodrigo Vaghi. His next goal is to get his brown belt and he plans on doing this by continuing to show his coaches that he is a force to be reckoned with.
Hauser is currently the world champion in his division: male, master two, blue, light class. He is the number-one ranked athlete in his division due to his victories and standings at IBJJF American Nationals, No Gi Worlds, Masters Worlds, Oklahoma City Open, New Orleans Open, and Chicago Open.
“He’s always been a great student and learner,” Hauser’s coach Jesse Reine said. “He’s always been very good at trying to find information and practices … In the last year or two since he’s been directly under me, he’s won numerous championships in competition.”
Hauser uses his experiences to train his students at the Flow studio. “My goal of competition is just to get as much experience as I can,” Hauser said. “I always want to make sure that I can answer questions for my students … I think it’s important to show your students that it’s possible if you work hard to win these bigger tournaments, even being from a small town and a smaller gym. It’s important to show them that you’re going to lose sometimes, and that’s OK, too.”
“I would describe him as very humble and very much chill,” one of Hauser’s students, Tesla Mitchell, said. “He doesn’t come off like he knows all the answers and that he’s just the best in the world, even though he technically is … He comes at it with a humble mind and is always willing to learn, and it doesn’t matter if you’re a white belt or if you’re a blue belt. He’s always willing to learn something from you.”
“[He’s] a very intelligent guy,” Reine said. “For him, if he doesn’t know something, he’s going to make sure he finds somebody that has that information and he’s going to figure it out.”
“He’s very humble and just wants to teach and share the sport of jiu-jitsu,” Mitchell said.
“[My goal is] just keep growing and to keep sharing with as many people as I can,” Hauser said.
