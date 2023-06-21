Juneteenth: 'They finally got freedom'

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The students held aloft signs with words such as “trauma” and “hatred” as they danced. Soon, though, they changed the signs to show words like “freedom” and “love.”
In the third year of its Juneteenth celebration, Our Voices continued to share the holiday’s history with the community. Members of the group for students of color also shared their experiences through poetry, singing and dancing.
Community organizations talked with event attendees while tabling, and families enjoyed a meal together during the celebration at Windom Park, while songs such as “FREEDOM” by Jon Batiste played in the background.
Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when people who were enslaved in Texas learned that they were free as news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached what was the western frontier at the time, years after the proclamation was made.
“… They finally got freedom and got their voices heard like they wanted to,” Our Voices member Jerzee Morgan said. Shesaid she hopes the celebration helped community members learn more about Juneteenth.
Some Our Voices members shared personal stories through poetry while others sang and danced. “I was nervous, but I was glad that I got a chance to do it,” Morgan said.
Our Voices memberSavannah DuBois read her poem, “Evil Within,” about wanting white adoptive parents of Black children to be educated on Black hair and skin care, as well as their other needs. She also spoke about her fears with raising a son who is Black in the U.S. “Knowing my son is going to have to be careful with anything he says, his actions; anything and everything he does will affect his future. I have to really decide wisely what I say, because I can impact my son’s future,” she said. She urged those in all fields to become more educated about the needs of Black children.
Several Our Voices members read their pieces about speaking up to inspire change. “I want to empower and uplift every little brown-skinned girl and boy out there that may feel how I do: left out, invisible, not smart enough, not good enough, like I don’t belong. But [I] only felt that way because that’s how I was treated,” one member, Tia, said. “I stand before you shining my light because I understand. I understand the cries within. Use your voice to be heard for once, to be seen for who you are, to be taken seriously and granted patience as you grow.”
Another member, Ahniya Morgan, read her poem, “My Voice.” “You may not agree with the sound of my voice when speaking words you don’t like. You may open your ears only to the voices echoing your sentiments. You may cringe at the passion my voice carries. You may wish to mute my voice,” she said. “You can feel however you like about my voice. But this voice is here. Know this voice will speak loudly; this voice will speak truth; this voice will speak love; this voice will inspire; this voice will bring together community and unity.”
Our Voices members worked hard to coordinate the event, the group’s founder LaShara Morgan said. “They have grown so much from the beginning of any of the events we’ve ever done,” she said. Several Our Voices members agreed that collaborating and getting outside their comfort zones were fun parts of preparing for the event.
Our Voices has held the event for three years in a row. Starting the annual celebration and continuing it has been a beautiful experience, Morgan said. “… I feel like the community is really accepting of this,” she said. However, starting the event was scary, she said, as she knew the celebration would be new for many people. Now, witnessing community members come together at the event is special, she said. “I had so much positive feedback today, so that just warms my heart,” she said after this year’s event.
The celebration hosted by Our Voices comes at a time when there has been greater recognition of Juneteenth as a holiday at the federal and state level, while at the same time there has been reluctance to acknowledge the full scope of U.S. history, including the many important roles of people of color.
“I’m very happy to see that it is a federal holiday, and I’m happy to see it is a lot of people that are open to learning more about it, because again, it’s not taught in schools a lot, or in many schools, and it’s something that’s not talked about amongst a lot of people,” Morgan said. “So being able to have this event and educate people in a fun, welcoming way, I think it makes it easier for people to want to learn more about it.”
