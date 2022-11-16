by CESAR SALAZAR
Winonan Sonja Stutzka lives with a number of conditions that make it difficult to walk without crutches or a wheelchair. Until earlier this year, her own home did not accommodate her needs, and the cost of much-needed accessibility features were prohibitive. Thanks to the help of Habitat for Humanity’s volunteer work, Stutzka didn’t pay for her new wheelchair ramp, new doors, and new shower when the time came to build and install them.
While Habitat for Humanity is known for building new houses, the organization also has a program called Aging in Place to help individuals live independently within their current homes by installing accessibility features, funding renovations, and helping with some housework. The Winona County branch began offering the Aging in Place services in 2021, thanks to a grant from the Slaggie Family Foundation, according to Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Amanda Hedlund.
“I reached out to get some help from the county,” Stutzka said. She continued, “… They set me up with my social worker, Patty Haggerty, and she got me going and got a hold of somebody that could help with a ramp and my bathroom.”
After some talks with the county and her social worker, Stutzka received a visit from Livable Home Solutions to help assess the accessibility features she needed in her home. The occupational therapist from Liveable Home Solutions walked through with Stutzka in her home to determine where she had the biggest risk of falling and what gave her the most difficulty when using.
“When they told me that they could have somebody come and build a ramp and give me a walk-in shower, I thought that would be awesome,” Stutzka said. “And it was!”
The county was able to offer Stutzka waivered services, a government service option to cover medical expenses for individuals with medical needs, which paid for the upgrades in her home. Those included a walk-in shower with a lower threshold, a new wheelchair ramp at the entrance of her home, a new door to replace a sliding door that was difficult for her to use, new door frames, and a lower sink.
“For the waivered services, you have to meet certain medical thresholds as well as financial [ones],” Hedlund said. “Habitat for Humanity helps people whether or not they have those medical thresholds. We have a sliding fee scale for people who don’t qualify for waivered services.”
According to Hedlund, Habitat for Humanity offers two types of repair services: Exterior repairs, such as painting and rehabilitation for people who earn less than 60 percent of the area median by household size, and the Aging in Place program, which offers accessibility modifications for people living with a disability, and/or senior citizens. Hedlund said the organization did 40 of these types of projects in the past year alone.
Generally, people interested in receiving these services have an occupational therapist assess a home and then present the recommendations to Habitat for Humanity, who comes in and does them, according to Hedlund. Depending on the individual’s living situation, the program’s costs scale with the individual’s income, Hedlund said. She added that Habitat also helps people find alternate financing for individuals that need it.
The work done at Stutzka’s home took a little over a month, as it mostly relies on volunteer work. With many faces, from college students to retired folk, Stutzka saw her home become more accessible to her. “They did awesome work,” Stutzka said. “I am just so impressed with them. They’re very, very good at what they do. The people that volunteer, they’re the ones with hearts, because if they didn’t have the volunteers, what would they do?”
On top of people volunteering their time and handiwork, Habitat for Humanity also relies on its ReStore shop and donations from people to support the foundation and its work. “A lot of people have heard of Habitat, and when they talk with us, they step forward and say it’s something they have an interest in. The people who are the most regular with us are the people, often newly retired, who have stepped out of their work obligations and want to invest their time in the community.”
“I think they did an awesome job,” Stutzka said about the work done in her home. “They were kind and helpful and considerate of what I wanted and how things would be easier for me … I know a lot of people don’t know about Habitat for Humanity, and I wish people would. I wish they would get out there and either volunteer their time, or if you need help, call them.”
