by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Lewiston-Altura (L-A) School Board members voted at their October meeting to hold a public hearing next month on the potential closing of the Altura Intermediate School.
This summer, a task force recommended that the School Board consider closing the Altura Intermediate School. This closure would mean sixth graders would move to the high school and fifth graders would move to the elementary school. Facing declining enrollment, school officials said the closure would help the district reduce maintenance and staffing costs.
“I’d like to say I’m not in favor of moving forward on closing Altura without a taxpayer referendum, without the taxpayers being on board, because I’m not sold on how things are going to work with lunch schedules, recess, etc,” School Board member Melissa Meisch said. “I’m just not there yet.”
School Board Vice-Chair Bree Maki said of the public hearing, “… We’re not making a decision to close. We’re going to the community to have a public hearing regarding it so that – that doesn’t mean that decision is final.” She added, “… to me, this feels like a logical next step in gathering information to make those decisions down the road.”
“There’s going to be people adamantly against it, and truly, we haven’t had those people in a room … so I’d like them to have that opportunity,” School Board member Dave Pringle said.
The vote to hold a public hearing came after a meeting with community members last week to discuss L-A’s facilities planning work. According to written comments by community members and a school district summary of community members’ small group discussions, some community members supported the proposed closure, while others had lingering concerns. One parent from Altura wrote, “I will not send my student to high school as a 6th grader. We will be moving them out of 857! I know other parents that will be moving their kids as well.” Meanwhile, another parent from Lewiston wrote, “I feel like it makes sense to close Altura and invest in the future of our school, before it’s too late. NOW is the time to act.” Another parent from Altura wrote, “Has sending 6th grade to elem[entary] been considered? K-6? It seems more traditional than 6-12?”
The task force this summer also recommended that the School Board consider pursuing an operating levy referendum and a facilities referendum.
The public hearing will take place on November 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Altura Intermediate School.
