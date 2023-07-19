by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Lewiston-Altura (L-A) School Board approved a strategic plan earlier this summer that illustrates the district’s focus on its upcoming operating referendum and facilities referendum. The plan also emphasizes finance and public outreach by starting new committees to review the budget and connect with the community.
The plan includes the district taking steps to pursue an operating referendum to help cover day-to-day expenses and a facilities referendum with two parts to update its buildings. The School Board voted this month to hold an operating referendum and a facilities referendum in the fall.
The plan outlines the district’s priorities: student success, effective staffing, financial health and sustainability, safe and modern facilities and community engagement. The plan then includes goals and steps to take to reach them. “I’m excited we have a roadmap for the future of our district,” Superintendent Gwen Carman said. She added, with regard to new committees, “We know in order to be successful, we need the work and input and support of staff, parents and community members to do the work to the best of our ability and make sure our stakeholders understand what we are doing and why we are … making the decisions we are.”
In the area of finance, under the goal of increasing revenue, the district wants to pass an operating referendum in November 2023 of $760 per student. If the referendum does not pass, the district wants to adjust the budget “immediately.” Establishing a Finance Committee this year is another step the district would like to take, signaling focus on analyzing the budget. The committee would be established as the district experiences declining enrollment and revenue and pursues an operating referendum in the hopes of increasing funding for daily expenses.
In the area of facilities, the district wants to conduct a referendum this November with two questions, one seeking voter approval for $26.3 million to fund renovation and maintenance of buildings districtwide and the other to fund a $12.3 million gym and auditorium project. If the referendum does not pass, the plan calls for the district to decide on next steps to address facility improvement needs. Establishing a facility maintenance committee in 2023 is another step the district wants to take, showing attention to long-term facilities planning at a time when the district plans to ask the community to support substantial building updates this fall in the referendum.
To better engage with the community, some steps the district outlined include establishing a committee this year with representation from families, administration and the School Board to develop strategies to promote community engagement and share information about the district; reviewing current communication strategies by September 2023; developing a communication plan by October 2023; and by September 2023, inviting local non-public schools to take part in joint meetings.
The plan describes several steps the district aims to take with social-emotional learning. This includes L-A wanting to, by fall 2024, implement a multi-tiered system of social-emotional learning for students to provide the specific help or enrichment they need. Other steps the district is striving to take in this area are expanding by spring 2025 the district’s systems to help identify students’ social-emotional learning needs; by fall 2024, providing staff with training that addresses the social-emotional knowledge of students and staff; and by spring 2024, reviewing different social-emotional learning classroom materials to determine which could be used across grade levels.
With regard to academics, the district set a goal of, by fall 2025, establishing career and college readiness measurements for high school seniors and strategies to prepare younger students for meeting them.
The plan also includes goals related to helping teachers with training, classroom materials and social-emotional health.
“I think the strategic plan is just reflective of the important work and success of the Lewiston-Altura district, and I’m excited and optimistic about our future,” Carman said.
