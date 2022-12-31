by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Lewiston-Altura School District (L-A) met a few of its goals on its annual state academic accountability plan in the areas of students graduating from high school and closing the achievement gap. The district did not meet other goals for improving literacy and closing the achievement gap.
The state requires that each district develop a World’s Best Workforce (WBWF) plan every year with goals in five areas: all children being ready for school, all third graders reading at grade level, closing all racial and socioeconomic achievement gaps, all students being prepared for college and career and all students graduating from high school.
In the district’s WBWF plan for 2021-2022 — the results of which Superintendent Gwen Carman presented to the School Board earlier this school year — L-A made progress with, but did not meet, its goal in the area of all students being ready for school. On an assessment of language, fine motor skills and social skills and other developmental milestones, the district’s goal was to increase the percentage of students who score 80 percent or higher from 69 percent in 2021 to 74 percent in 2022. L-A’s result was 72 percent of students achieving the district’s target.
“I’m always happy to see improvement and growth, which is what we saw,” Carman said of the results. “We will continue to monitor the development of our early childhood students and continue to work with them in comprehensive programming. And I anticipate we’ll continue to see growth …”
In the area of all third graders reading at grade level, the district made progress with but did not meet its goal. The district’s goal was to increase the percentage of third graders who meet or exceed proficiency in reading on state tests, or MCAs, from 65 percent in 2021 to at least 70 percent in 2022. The district’s result was 68.5 percent of students meeting or exceeding proficiency.
Carman said she was glad the district made some improvement. “Overall, our elementary reading scores were very strong, and we will continue to work with all the students to work on … reading well,” she said.
L-A met one of its four goals with regard to closing all racial and socioeconomic achievement gaps. One of L-A’s goals was to decrease the gap between the percentage of white students and Hispanic/Latino students meeting or exceeding proficiency on reading MCAs from 20.4 percent in 2021 to 17 percent in 2022, and the district did meet that goal, with the gap decreasing to 7 percent.
“ … I’m very pleased with that, but I also know it’s a complex data point because of the relatively [low] number of Hispanic and Latino students our district enrolls,” she said.
However, the district did not meet its other goals in this area. A district goal was to decrease the gap between the percentage of white students and Hispanic/Latino students meeting or exceeding proficiency on math MCAs from 3.9 percent in 2021 to 2 percent in 2022, and the gap increased to 21.7 percent. Another district goal was to decrease the gap between the percentage of all students and students eligible for free or reduced price meals earning proficient scores on reading MCAs from 11.3 percent in 2021 to 9 percent in 2022. The gap was 10.9 percent. L-A’s final goal in this area was to decrease the economic gap on math MCAs from 5.7 percent in 2021 to 4 percent in 2022, and the gap was 12.6 percent.
“We are committed to continue to close that achievement gap … ” Carman said. She continued, “That is a priority for us, and we’ll continue to work on that.”
“I also really want to emphasize all these scores are based on one assessment,” Carman added. “We do other assessments with students as well. The MCAs are tests given one day, and there’s a lot of factors that go into how individual students perform on these one-day tests.”
Regarding all students being prepared for college and careers, the district did not meet its goal. The district’s goal was to increase the ACT score of students who take the test from 20.3 in 2021 to at least 21.3 in 2022, and the result was a score of 20.4 “We are actively working … to help students prepare for the ACT test, and we look forward to continued growth on that, as well,” Carman said.
L-A met its goal in the area of all students graduating from high school. L-A’s goal was to have a graduation rate of at least 95 percent, and the graduation rate was 96.4 percent in 2021. “[We’re] very proud of our high school graduation rate that is consistently in the 90 percent [range],” Carman said.
The L-A School Board also accepted the district’s WBWF plan for this school year, the superintendent reported. The goals set higher expectations. The district set a goal of increasing the percentage of early education students who score 80 percent or higher on developmental assessments from 72 percent in 2022 to 80 percent in 2023. L-A also set a goal of increasing the percentage of third graders who meet or exceed proficiency in reading on MCAs from 68.5 percent in 2022 to at least 73 percent in 2023. Another goal is to decrease the gap between the percentage of white students and Hispanic/Latino students meeting or exceeding proficiency on reading MCAs from 7 percent in 2022 to 5 percent in 2023. Additionally, the district aims to decrease the gap between the percentage of white students and Hispanic/Latino students earning proficient scores on math MCAs from 21.7 percent in 2022 to 10 percent in 2023. The district also aims to decrease the gap between the percentage of all students and students eligible for free or reduced price meals meeting or exceeding proficiency on reading MCAs from 10.9 percent in 2022 to 9 percent in 2023. L-A also set a goal to decrease the economic gap with meeting or exceeding proficiency on math MCAs from 12.6 percent in 2022 to 4 percent in 2023.
Moreover, the district aims to increase the ACT score of those who take the test from 20.4 in 2021 to at least 21.3 in 2023 and to have a four-year high school graduation rate of 95 percent or higher.
“We continue to strive for growth and improvement, and so all our goals are always based on growth from the prior year,” Carman said.
