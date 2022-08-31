by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Facilities task force members for the Lewiston-Altura School District recently recommended that the School Board consider downsizing from three schools to two by closing the intermediate school. The task force also recommended that School Board members consider pursuing an operating levy referendum and a facilities referendum to fund school operations and building upgrades.
The recommendation to close the intermediate school would mean fifth graders would attend the elementary school and sixth graders would attend the high school. The intermediate school is the district’s one school in Altura.
Task force member Robin Randall said at the group’s August 23 meeting that she favored having two buildings because she felt the district could afford to fix and maintain them versus fixing three buildings. She added that the task force had heard from school principals that there would be room at the elementary for fifth grade and room at the high school for sixth grade.
Superintendent Gwen Carman said in an interview that a main factor the task force considered when recommending downsizing was declining enrollment. Declining enrollment affects the district’s revenue and operating costs, she added. “We also looked extensively at the physical condition of the three buildings and what is needed in order to provide our students safe and modern facilities for learning,” she said.
A benefit of the potential change could be more financial efficiency in operating and maintaining buildings, Carman said. “It’s also programming for students,” she said. For example, sixth graders moving to the high school would mean they would have more classes offered than usual at the sixth grade level, she said.
When asked what she would want the Altura community to know, Carman acknowledged that the decision is complex and would require substantial change.. “And change can be difficult, and just assure [them] if this path is chosen, that we will continue to work together with the community, both on how to serve the Altura students, as well as the future of the school property,” she said.
Additionally, the task force recommended that School Board members consider a facilities referendum. “I anticipate the School Board would not make that decision without significant community involvement … that decision will require significant community input,” Carman said. That input would be on factors such as which building projects to prioritize and what tax increases would be needed to fund projects, she said.
Consulting firm InGensa brought forward several facilities project options this summer as the task force met, including addressing deferred maintenance needs at the elementary and high school and completing some other projects, such as creating larger kindergarten classrooms and renovating and expanding science classrooms and the art room at the high school, at an estimated cost of $19.5 million. In another option with an estimated cost of $39.8 million, a new gym would be built at the elementary school, and the existing space would be remodeled to use for music and band classes, as well as storage. At the high school in this option, the current band space would be remodeled to use for choir. The option would also include building a new band space; three new science classrooms; a multi-purpose space for wrestling, dance and community members; an addition of a fine arts and common space with an auditorium; and a new bus garage. “It’s really intended to be a starting point for laying out what’s been identified as needs, but we’d continue to review that, if the board decides to move forward with a referendum,” Carman said.
Task force and School Board Chair Toby Brummer said at the meeting that it would be valuable to include a library for students and the public to use. Carman said she had thought of such a concept, and planning would be required for staffing, cost and location. Questions about whether to use the space for children’s books, technology access or meeting space would need to be answered, she said.
The task force also recommended that the School Board consider an operating levy referendum asking voters to approve additional funding for the district’s operating costs. Carman said in an interview that the School Board would have to decide what amount to ask voters for, and that decision would require studying operating costs and building needs, which would be affected by whether the district is running two or three buildings.
Now, the School Board and local city councils will receive updates on the task force’s work. Another meeting with community members and survey of community members could also take place in the future, Carman said at the task force meeting.
“I’m excited to work with our staff, School Board and community to develop a path forward to further strengthen the education we provide our students. I think we’ve taken some important first steps,” Carman said.
