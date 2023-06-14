by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Lewiston-Altura School Board is continuing to consider whether to move ahead with an operating referendum of $760 per student to help fund day-to-day costs, and a $26.3 million facilities referendum to update its buildings. Also under consideration is a separate $12 million facilities referendum for a gym and auditorium project. At the board’s June 12 meeting, board members provided input on drafts of the referendum questions to put before voters and are now expected to consider whether to approve the questions next month. If approved, it is expected that the questions would go before voters this November.
In a survey this spring, about 40% of respondents who were not district staff members or parents of district students supported an operating levy of $850 a student, and about 53% of families supported this levy. Consultants projected that a referendum would receive about 48%. The estimated tax impact is $289 for a $200,000 property.
In that survey, about 43% of respondents who were not district staff members or parents of district students and 53% of families supported a $26.3 million facilities referendum. The referendum would include facilities projects such as redesigning traffic flow, remodeling front entrances, expanding kindergarten classrooms at the elementary school and updating the choir and band rooms at the high school. Consultants projected that the referendum would receive 50.75% support. The estimated tax impact is $457 a year for a $200,000 home.
After learning of the survey results this spring, the board decided to decrease the amount of the potential operating levy to $760 per student and present this operating levy option, as well as the $26.3 million facilities option, to the community at a community meeting.
“I think obviously one of the challenges was we want to really be thoughtful in the request that we take out because we do know that families are challenged financially and we want to be good stewards of the taxpayer money, but also recognize that our students deserve and our staff and our community deserve a well-rounded, healthy, safe school to send their students to everyday and for staff to work in everyday,” School Board Chair Bree Maki said in an interview.
