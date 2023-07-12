by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Lewiston-Altura (L-A) School Board unanimously agreed this week to hold a facilities referendum and an operating referendum this fall, asking voters to approve funding for facilities projects and daily operations. This November, the district plans to ask voters in the Lewiston-Altura School District to approve a facilities referendum including one ballot question seeking $26.3 million for districtwide projects and a second ballot question seeking funding for a $12 million gym and auditorium project.Community members will also vote on whether to approve an operating referendum to provide additional funding for day-to-day expenses of $760 per student.
“… Hopefully we came to some resolutions that really followed the intent of what the community wants,” School Board Chair Bree Maki said in an interview. The district is awaiting final approval from the state department of education on the proposed facility plans, Superintendent Gwen Carman said at the School Board’s July 10 meeting, and will also share draft ballot questions with the state and Winona County.
District leaders previously said that in light of enrollment and revenue decline and rising building maintenance costs, the referenda would help L-A address financial constraints and educational needs. At the end of the 2022-2023 school year, the district closed Altura Intermediate School, which was sold to the city of Altura.
The $26.3 million in proposed facility projects would build secure entrances at the elementary school and the high school, construct additions at the high school for space in areas such as career and technical education and update parking lots with safety improvements in student drop-off and pick-up areas.
Renovating the current high school gym to create a performing arts area and building a new gym at the high school are the proposed parts of the $12 million ballot question.
In a survey this spring, to which 501 people responded,about 43% of general citizens (community members who are not district staff members or parents of district students) and 53% of families with district students supported the $26.3 million in facilities projects. The estimated tax impact is $457 for a $200,000 home.
Based on the survey, Maki said, the community seemed to be most interested in supporting the $26.3 million option, as compared to other more expensive options.
Maki added that for the $12 million project, “I think there’s still a lot of interest for that out there.”
There will also be a question on the ballot about approving funding for daily operations of $760 per student for 10 years, and including inflationary increases each year for that funding. The board had previously considered a greater number, then moved toward decreasing it, based on survey results. In the survey this spring, about 40% of general citizens and about 53% of families supported a referendum for $850 per student. The estimated tax impact for a levy of $850 per student is $289 for a $200,000 property.
“So we think we were very thoughtful on the dollar amount that we came to … [We] listened to our financial experts, followed our budget projections, our enrollment projections and what the community is really looking at as a good target area in what the community can support,” Maki said.
When asked what she would want community members considering the tax impact to know, Maki said, “This is really a long-term plan that we put together and will have long-term impacts on the community, our education system, our retention of staff and also recruitment of all staff … School is a center of most communities, so we’re hopeful that we can continue to be that beacon of positivity. And so this is not a one-shot, ‘let’s fix everything,’ but really building capacity across the district long-term.”
