Following a task force’s recommendation to consider closing the intermediate school in Altura, the Lewiston-Altura School Board agreed to hold a meeting with the community next month to discuss the possibility.
The task force recommended in August that the School Board consider closing the school in Altura, meaning fifth grade students would move to the elementary school and sixth grade students would move to the high school, both of which are in Lewiston. The task force considered factors such as declining enrollment and maintenance costs, Superintendent Gwen Carman said last month, and recommended closing the school so the district could better afford maintenance costs. The task force also recommended last month that the School Board consider pursuing an operating levy referendum to gain additional funds for operations and a facilities referendum for funds to complete projects at the district’s buildings.
At the School Board’s September 12 meeting, a few task force members discussed the reasoning behind the decision with board members. Seventh through 12th grade choir teacher Matthew Wilmes said moving sixth grade to the high school would help the district employ more teachers on a full-time basis and, in turn, retain staff members. He noted that he taught in Altura for 12 years and loved the pride students showed in the school. “That pride shows in everything that they did. I love Altura. Recommending closing Altura is not that we don’t like it,” he said.
School Board Vice Chair Bree Maki said she felt there was confusion about the potential of closing one school while asking taxpayers for additional funding for other schools and asked Wilmes to explain. Wilmes said that if the district completed facilities projects at the middle school, there would still be staffing costs to keep the school running. Perhaps the district would then need fewer teachers at the high school, he said, meaning teachers not licensed to teach at the intermediate level may leave the district.
Maki also asked Wilmes about whether he would be comfortable having sixth grade students at the high school. Wilmes said schools always have older and younger students, and he felt staff could help students with the change. He added that moving sixth grade could help the district have more of a middle school setting of sixth, seventh and eighth graders.
Task force member Ashley Gossen said some rationale behind recommending an operating levy referendum was needing more funding to maintain full-time teachers and offer as many courses as possible. Even if the district downsized, she said, and saved some operating costs, more funding would be beneficial.
School Board Chair Toby Brummer asked what facilities upgrades were needed. Wilmes said new science labs would be valuable. “It definitely is a step back in time to walk into our classrooms here. It’s noticeable,” he said.
Gossen said ensuring there are secure entrances was a need, as well.
The School Board voted to have a community meeting on October 5. Carman said other future steps could include a public hearing. The district will also soon present to the Lewiston and Altura city councils, she said, adding that her question for the Altura council would center on their thoughts regarding the property and building of the intermediate school.
