by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Lewiston-Altura School Board (L-A) recently made a significant decision to close Altura Intermediate School in an effort to better afford facility maintenance and upgrades. Now, the board is expected to soon continue its discussion of whether to pursue a facilities referendum.
This summer, a task force recommended that the School Board consider holding a referendum for facilities improvements. A consultant brought forward options for facilities projects ranging from $19.5 million to $44.1 million. The School Board is expected to discuss in January whether to pursue a facilities referendum, after three new board members elected in November 2022 officially are seated. The new board members are David Baer, Sara Daley and Daniel Kreidermacher.
This past fall, Superintendent Gwen Carman described the district’s facility needs. The elementary school needs secure entrances, larger kindergarten classrooms, updates to the playground, improvements to the drop-off area and new learning areas for small groups, she said.
Carman said that at the high school, needs include improving entrances so they are secure, replacing plumbing systems, updating and enlarging science and art rooms, developing learning areas for small groups and updating locker rooms.
Carman said estimated costs of the needs are $4.7 million at the elementary school and $14.8 million at the high school. This would not include a bus garage or performing arts space. This summer, a consultant estimated an addition at the high school of a fine arts and common area with a 400-seat auditorium, expanded commons and repurposed stage would cost $7.2 million and a new bus garage at the high school would cost $2.35 million.
The task force also recommended this past summer that the School Board consider pursuing an operating levy referendum to help fund day-to-day operations.
Meanwhile, the School Board voted in November to close the Altura Intermediate School at the end of this school year, and the district can now consider whether to sell the school building and site. The task force recommended the district consider closing the school. District officials said that the closure would help L-A save on operating and maintaining the building as the district faces declining enrollment and revenue. They also said the closure would help the district retain more teachers at the high school and offer more elective options for sixth graders. A few School Board members said they would take the difficult step of closing the school to try to avoid other difficult steps, such as merging with another district, in the future.
Starting next school year, fifth graders will attend the elementary school, and sixth graders will attend the high school.
Carman said this fall that the School Board could sell the intermediate school property at any negotiated price, seek requests for proposals for the property, sell the property with a realtor after appraising it or divide the property by its building and playground area to sell separately.
