The Lewiston-Altura School District (L-A) is surveying community members about a potential referendum to fund facilities projects, with options ranging from $26.3 million to $45.6 million. The survey also includes questions about a possible operating levy referendum to help cover day-to-day expenses. The School Board is expected to discuss the results next month. Meanwhile, the district is considering feedback it received from community members earlier this month at a community meeting about possible facilities referendum and operating levy referendum options.
Option One would cost $26.3 million and include, at the elementary school, remodeling the front entrance, expanding kindergarten classrooms, separating bus, vehicle and pedestrian traffic and updating plumbing and electrical systems, among other projects. At the high school, it would include remodeling the front entrance, separating bus, vehicle and pedestrian traffic, expanding career and technical education labs, and updating and expanding fitness areas and locker rooms, among other projects. The estimated tax impact for a $200,000 home is $457 a year.
Option Two would cost $33.2 million and include everything from Option One, as well as a new band and music space at the elementary school and, at the high school, remodeled science labs, an expanded art room and some expanded and reconfigured classrooms for small group learning spaces. The estimated tax impact for a $200,000 home is $505.
Option Three, at $45.6 million, would further include constructing a gym at the high school and making the existing gym an auditorium. The estimated tax impact for a $200,000 home is $697.
Superintendent Gwen Carman said she thought the input received from community members at the meeting earlier this month reinforced that there is support for moving forward with a facilities referendum, while she acknowledged that she would want L-A to receive more feedback from a broader segment of the community than only those who went to the meeting.
Carman added that she would like the district to continue sharing information with the public about the conditions of the district’s schools, L-A’s financial situation and how education has changed since the district’s schools were built.
When asked about her response to those concerned about the estimated tax impact, Carman said, “I certainly respect people’s concerns anytime we talk about an increased tax, and I would much welcome further discussion with individuals who are concerned, so they understand why we are asking and so they can be ultimately as informed as possible.”
Meanwhile, the district has a survey out now for community members to share their perspectives on a potential facilities referendum and a possible operating levy referendum.
The survey asks community members about their support for the first, second and third facilities options, as well as some specific proposed projects in the second and third options. Community members can answer definitely yes, probably yes, unsure, probably no or definitely no about the first through third options and yes, no, or unsure/need more information about the particular projects in a few of the options.
The survey also asks community members whether they would support an $850 per student operating levy, based on estimated tax impacts. They can answer definitely yes, probably yes, unsure, probably no or definitely no. The survey also provides information about the tax impact of such an operating levy. For a $200,000 property, the tax impact would be $289.
To arrive at a potential $850 per student operating levy referendum, the district considered the revenue the levy was projected to bring in, Carman said, in addition to the average levy amount throughout the state. Ultimately, $850 was around the average levied by Minnesota districts, so L-A thought it would be a good starting point to survey the community about, Carman said.
The School Board will discuss the survey results at its May 15 meeting, Carman said. Carman said that the task force reconvening is a possibility after the School Board meets on May 15. However, she said, the task force meeting again would be dependent on the feedback the district receives from community members in the survey and what next steps the board decides to take. She added that she would anticipate that as the board discusses the survey results, it will also discuss possible next steps.
Survey responses are due by May 5. Community members may take the survey online at bit.ly/communitysurvey_LASD; print the survey from the district’s website at www.lewalt.k12.mn.us and, after finishing it, turn it in or mail it to L-A at 100 County Road 25 in Lewiston; or have a copy mailed by calling 507-523-2191, option four, and, after completing it, turn it in or mail it to the district at 100 County Road 25 in Lewiston.
