by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Lewiston-Altura School District (L-A) is developing a strategic plan to help guide its work with students, families, staff and the community. As part of that plan, the district is continuing discussions about whether to pursue a referendum for facilities projects and a referendum for additional operational funding.
Last summer, a task force recommended that the School Board consider whether to hold a facilities referendum to fund facilities projects and an operating levy referendum to increase funding for day-to-day operations. District leaders said building improvements and increased funding for daily schooling are needed to address declining enrollment and maintenance needs.
Superintendent Gwen Carman said that while the district works with a consultant to develop its strategic plan, L-A is discussing its facilities. “The board is supportive of continuing to plan for achieving our goal of having facilities that are safe, modern and conducive to 21st century education,” she said. She said the board has not yet committed to holding a facilities referendum, adding, “It’s certainly a discussion item.” The task force is expected to soon reconvene, she said. The district would also like to receive input from staff members on draft plans, she said, and discuss cost estimates and tax implications. She continued that she was not in a position to discuss specific project plans or cost estimates, as the discussion is now taking place.
Carman said there is not a set timeline for when the School Board will decide whether to pursue a facilities referendum. She added that it would depend on the input the district receives, and L-A will likely survey community members about their priorities for facilities and their perceptions on tax increases. “So the timeline for the board will just depend on how the conversations evolve,” she said.
While determining how to move forward with facilities, the School Board also decided last fall to close the Altura Intermediate School at the end of this school year. The decision came following the task force recommending last summer that the board consider closing the school. Carman said the district is in negotiations with the city of Altura, which expressed interest in purchasing the property.
The School Board will also discuss whether to hold an operating levy referendum while the district completes its strategic plan, Carman said. The board is “not specifically’ working toward a goal of holding an operating levy referendum, she said. “Again, we’re looking at our options,” she said, adding that L-A is considering its financial and facilities needs, and no decisions have been made.
As part of the district’s strategic plan work, L-A has also identified priorities to date, Carman said. These priorities reflect those the district has consistently brought forward, she said, including students achieving success academically, socially and emotionally; the district hiring, training and maintaining staff; L-A being financially healthy and sustainable; the district having modern, safe facilities; and L-A engaging with families and the community. The district will now work on developing specific goals and plans for achieving those goals, she said. The aim is to complete the strategic plan by May, she said.
