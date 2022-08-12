by CESAR SALAZAR
La Crescent’s $3.5 million bike/pedestrian bridge spanning Highway 61/14 is planned to open by the end of August. La Crescent city officials are planning to hold a dedication and ribbon-cutting event later in September.
The Wagon Wheel Bridge's opening marks the end of phase three of the four-phase Wagon Wheel project to connect the downtown areas of La Crescent and La Crosse, Wis. The project was first conceived in 2003, with the first phase of the project completed in 2016 and the second in 2017 and included trail work, paving, and grading through regions of the Upper Mississippi National Wildlife and Fish Refuge to the east of La Crescent.
The entire project has received about $5.5 million in funding so far thanks to grants through the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission, as well as bonding from the state legislature.
La Crescent City Administrator Bill Waller said that in addition to connecting the two cities, the project is also for pedestrian safety. “This project wasn’t done because of a series of accidents, everybody just kind of recognizes that it’s a tough intersection to navigate when you’re on a bike or on foot,” Waller said. “It’s convenient and safer.”
Phase four of the project will see the development of a crossing of the West Channel of the Mississippi River into La Crosse. Phase four would see the project be worked on by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, according to Waller.
“La Crosse has received approximately $4 million towards phase four,” Waller said. “This just happened in the past two weeks, so the ink is barely dry. There aren't a lot of details yet. If you think about phase three, we got [it] included in the 2018 bonding bill but it was 2021 before we started working on it, so there’s a two-, three-year window of time that it’s going to take to put a project of that scope together.”
While phase four of the project is still in the future, the city is hoping to have the bridge open by the end of August, with no specific date given, according to Waller. The city is tentatively planning to hold a dedication and ribbon-cutting event on September 19 at 5 p.m. and plans to recognize some of the individuals and organizations involved with the project.
“We just started talking about [the event] this week, so we’re two days into planning it,” Waller said. “The La Crescent Chamber of Commerce will be involved, downtown businesses, and Explore La Crosse will be involved.”
The Wagon Wheel project will eventually connect with the Mississippi River Trail and the Root River Trail, according to Waller.
“It’s something we’ve been obviously working on for quite a while,” Waller said. “It’s an enhancement that’s going to benefit not just the community but the area for many, many years.”
