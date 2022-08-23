Motorists on the Highway 43 Mississippi River bridges in Winona will encounter lane closures on Aug. 24-25 during daytime hours as crews complete crack sealing work, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Crews will be cleaning out road pavement cracks and sealing them on the bridges. This maintenance effort helps extend the life of the road. Removal of vehicles from the route will ensure that work is completed efficiently and effectively.
Short-term delays may occur while people travel through the work zone from early-morning to early-evening.
