by CESAR SALAZAR
Rollingstone’s Holy Trinity School, a building over 100 years old, could be demolished, as the Holy Trinity Catholic Church faces expensive upkeep for the building. A group of concerned citizens is trying to keep the historic building as a community centerpiece.
The Holy Trinity School was built in 1920, closed in 1967, and is worn and currently sits largely empty. During a public meeting held last month, Rollingstone residents discussed options for the building’s future, including finding a buyer to keep the outer shell and rehabilitate the inside as a combination of living and community space.
The church does not use the school property, other than for the kitchen, parking space, and the auditorium, which is technically separate from the school building, according to Holy Trinity Church Rev. Chinnappa Pothireddy. With the building not in use, Pothireddy said the building is too expensive to maintain. The building takes up to 11% of the parish’s annual budget to insure it alone, according to Holy Trinity Church Finance Council Chair Mark Schmit.
The church attempted to sell the property for $25,000 in the past two years, but negotiations fell through when the interested parties died, according to Pothireddy. The church hasn’t attempted to sell it since, he added.
The church currently has plans to demolish it with a tentative date to decide by September 1, Pothireddy said. The church has pursued demolishing the building for the past three years by selling the vacant rectory and using the proceeds to pay for the demolition, he said. He added that the church was given an $80,000 estimate to demolish the building three years ago, but more recent figures show it could be $130,000.
Schmit presented a letter at the meeting from an architectural firm, Kane and Johnson, that recommended the church demolish the school building as soon as possible as it was a liability to the church and the auditorium next door. The letter mentioned that renovating or rehabilitating the building and getting it up to modern code would be too expensive for the small community of Rollingstone. The letter was dated 2005.
Despite this, some community members believe the shell of the building at least should be kept. The consensus of the attendants during the public meeting last month was that renovating the property as a school building is certainly unfeasible and unnecessary, but perhaps finding a way to rehabilitate the property was an option. The public entertained the idea of finding a developer to turn the property into apartments or condos on the upper floors, with the possibility of a community space on the first floor.
A grant writer from Red Wing, Minn., Carmen Bertelson, believes that leveraging state grants for historical buildings could be an option to cover the costs of rehabilitating the property. Bertelson said she did a similar project in Red Wing, where the interior of an old building was gutted out and the shell was kept for apartments.
However, the school building itself isn’t on any historical registers, though the church is on the National Register of Historic Places. Bertelson said that the school building would likely be eligible to be nominated for the historical building register, as it is over 100 years old. Being placed into the historical building register would open doors for grant funding, she said.
Rollingstone community members hope to have a final decision on what to do with the building before the church’s planned demolition date and before a class reunion in September.
