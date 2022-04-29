by ALEXANDRA RETTER
COVID is far from over in the world of education, Winona Education Association (WEA) representative Shannon Helgeson said at a recent roundtable of frontline workers in Winona. “We in education are still living the results of COVID and the complications from COVID every single day,” she said. “We’re working in a world where we have two years of disrupted learning. Our students are traumatized. They are not the same students we were teaching before COVID.”
A hazard pay check for $1,500 from the state would perhaps not fully repay frontline workers, including educators, health care professionals and grocery store employees, or make or break their budgets, Helgeson and several other frontline workers said, but it would be an acknowledgment of the tremendous obstacles they have faced throughout the pandemic. “It might be a little tip of the hat,” Helgeson said.
“There’s nothing you can do to replace the sacrifice we did and would willing to do over again, but darn it, just a little bit of gratitude and a little bit of honor for what we did, because we did take the risk,” Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner said.
The frontline workers at the roundtable urged the Minnesota Senate to consider approving the $1,500 bonuses, which the House had previously done.
On April 29, the Senate did pass a bill paying an estimated $750 per worker, and the House agreed to compromise on the lower number. “This bill represents what can happen when Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate and the governor’s office work together to get great things done for the people of Minnesota,” Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R- Winona) said in a statement.
With regard to those who are eligible, a press release from Miller stated, “The list includes everything from long-term care and health care, emergency responders, public health, corrections, child care, schools, retail, transportation, and manufacturing. Eligibility requires the applicant to have worked at least 120 hours from March 15, 2020, to June 30, 2021, and cannot have received more than 20 weeks of unemployment benefits. An application process will be set up by the Department of Labor and Industry to verify eligibility.”
The roundtable took place earlier this month at the Winona VFW. The Southeast Minnesota Area Labor Council hosted the event.
At the event, frontline workers described the challenges they experienced, from various views on the pandemic to PPE shortages to financial difficulties resulting from not being paid while quarantining.
When school resumed in person, Helgeson said, staff members dealt with students’ different perspectives on adhering to social distancing and wearing masks. “I saw students who were angry at a staff member pull their mask down and cough with a wide mouth right in the face of staff members,” she said. “And there was nothing we could do. We weren’t able to send them home. We weren’t able to penalize … anyone for those kinds of behaviors.”
Some staff also used up their time off because of the pandemic, Helgeson said, which could impact staff members returning next school year amid worries about staffing shortages. “I’m concerned about the trauma our staff has experienced,” she said. “The public demanded that we come back in person so the rest of the economy could happen, and we stepped forward and did that. And today, we feel like educators are being forgotten because of the idea that we are somehow post-pandemic.”
Tom Ruben, president of Machinists Lodge 1030 and a Peerless Chain employee, explained how he and his coworkers continued going to work to make chain products for fields including agriculture, forestry and transportation. That kept chicken processing, lumber and tire chain production going, he explained.
The roundtable also included Turner, an ICU nurse in the Twin Cities. She witnessed her ICU become full by the end of February 2020. She reused one N95 multiple times, when standard practice for nurses is to only use them once. In one instance, she said she held together a broken breathing tube for a patient for almost an hour while trying to keep her mask up with her elbow.
If nurses needed to quarantine, they were not necessarily paid, Turner said, meaning some had to go into their retirement plans and savings to get by as they may have had to quarantine many times. James Westin, union representative for United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1189, also spoke of the financial challenges for employees of places such as grocery stores and meat packing plants when needing to quarantine. “We know COVID is not gone. People are still catching it. People are still having to quarantine, and there are no resources out there for folks when they’re employed to compensate them for the time that they need to be safe and take care of their families,” he said.
Some challenges followed frontline workers home, as well. The emotional turmoil for nurses who lived apart from family members in the basement of their home or RV outside the home, for example, also wore on nurses, Turner said.
Turner said it could be hard to go beyond the experiences of the pandemic. “We are not going to be able to move on unless, until we are recognized,” she said.
