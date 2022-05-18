by ALEXANDRA RETTER
How could the state spend a surplus of over $9 billion? This week, state lawmakers and the governor agreed to an outline for an agreement on spending that includes $4 billion in tax cuts, $4 billion of funding in areas such as education and social services and $4 billion in reserve, according to the Minnesota House’s Session Daily. Prior to the agreement, the House and Senate debated separate education funding bills, with the House bill calling for billions of education funding in numerous areas and the Senate bill focusing on literacy.
Of the $4 billion of funding, $1 billion would go to education, $1 billion to health care and human services and $450 million to public safety.
“I’m pleased with it. I think this went beyond where we thought we would be at the end of the session. That’s good news,” Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL-Winona) said. He said that due to differences between the House and Senate, there had been a general worry about not reaching an agreement, and most of the surplus remaining on the table. However, he noted, lawmakers will now be under a significant amount of pressure to finalize their bills before the end of the legislative session.
“Overall, I think it’s a balanced agreement that is good for the people of Minnesota,” Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) said. He is glad the framework includes cuts in taxes, he said.
With regard to spending included in the framework, Miller said, “At a time when violent crime is absolutely out of control in our state, kids are falling behind in the classroom, and nursing homes, long-term care facilities and disability service providers are facing potential permanent closures, we felt it was critically important to make some investments in these areas that will benefit people all across the state of Minnesota.”
In relation to the amount that would not be spent, Miller said there are concerns about economic downturn, and keeping some money in reserve would be valuable. “The other reason why it’s important … at least from Republicans’ perspective, we continue to think getting more money back in the pockets of Minnesotans is a critically important thing to do,” he said.
With $1 billion going to education, Pelowski said the question will probably be whether to fund special education or put the funding toward the amount the state allocates to districts per student for general education.
Miller said he has heard from school districts advocating for special education funding. “That is definitely in the area that we are going to continue to look at and try to make progress before the end of the session,” he said.
Previously in this session, the House and Senate considered different K-12 funding bills. The Senate bill centered on reading proficiency and allocated $30 million for a literacy program. The House bill called for over $3 billion over two years, according to the Session Daily, for declining enrollment, special education and early learning scholarships, among other areas. Pelowski voted for the House bill, and Miller voted for the Senate bill.
“The House bill did a number of things I like. One was special education,” Pelowski said. “It addressed at least partially the need to fund special education, and that’s been something we’ve wanted to do for decades.” He continued, “It’s been [a] stress acutely on Winona Area Public Schools.”
Miller said the legislature passed a budget last year with billions in education funding. This year, Republicans focused on providing literacy resources, he said, to address students not reading at grade level. That makes all subjects difficult for students, he said. “And for us, this was unacceptable,” he said.
Within the new framework’s education funding, Pelowski said addressing special education and pandemic-related needs, such as counseling for students and staff, would be beneficial. “That’d probably be the biggest advance we’d have,” he said.
