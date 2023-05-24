by GABRIEL HATHAWAY and CHRIS ROGERS
A pair of bonding bills just passed the Minnesota House of Representatives and Senate Monday containing a total of $17.4 million for various Winona projects. That includes over $12 million for two city of Winona projects, the largest amount of state bonding funds Winona has received in over a decade.
These two bills, HF669 and HF670, passed the House and Senate on May 22 and now head to Gov. Tim Walz for his anticipated signature. HF669 includes $5 million for the city’s Riverfront Trail and $4.86 million for Winona State University’s CICEL project. HF670 includes $7.5 million toward the city’s proposed public safety center.
Winona Mayor Scott Sherman said, “I’m excited. This is great news on all fronts, not only the city of Winona project with the public safety facility, but also the Riverfront Trail. I think the state saw some benefit of allocating more dollars toward the Riverfront Trail. They had done $2 million in the past, and to do another $5 million is really a credit to the city and the port and their work on that trail.”
This January, the city requested $21 million in state bonds to cover half the cost — roughly estimated at up to $42 million — of a public safety building to house the Winona Police Department (WPD) and Winona Fire Department (WFD) and possibly other agencies. The city is still studying possible locations and design for a facility or facilities after the City Council ultimately decided against a proposal to demolish and relocate the East Rec Center in order to build a new station last summer.
The Riverfront Trail project aims to extend the riverside bike path from Levee Park to Bud King Ice Arena. The city previously received $2 million to construct that section of trail, but after running into challenges with acquiring land rights, the city sought another $5 million to construct a bike path bridge over the Winona Marina.
CICEL or Center for Interdisciplinary Collaboration, Engagement, and Learning, is a Winona State University project for a new net-zero energy building on campus that would replace a couple of aging academic buildings. This would continue the university’s sustainability goals and make it the first net-zero energy building in the Minnesota State System by its estimated completion of May 2028.
Earlier this spring, it was unclear whether a bonding bill would pass at all. The legislature failed to reach any agreement in 2022, and the Senate this March initially failed to reach the necessary supermajority needed to pass an earlier version of the bill. Republicans argued tax cuts should come first, and Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) previously sought to make the spending package contingent on eliminating taxes on Social Security.
Lawmakers reached a compromise in last-minute dealmaking, with Miller supporting a bipartisan bill that includes funding for CICEL and the Riverfront Trail while voting against a bill advanced largely without Republican support, which would fund the public safety center. Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL-Winona) supported both bills. Sen. Steve Drazkowski (R-Mazeppa) and Rep. Steve Jacob (R-Altura) voted against both.
Public safety building study ongoing
Following community pushback in Sept. 2022 to the previously proposed site of the East Recreation Center for the public safety building, the City Council scrapped those plans and in January hired the consulting firm BKV to lead a new study of possible locations. In the months since then the city has explored various options of combined police-fire stations or standalone, as well as different locations.
City Manager Chad Ubl said that BKV is still conducting its work but he hopes to provide the study and its recommendations to the City Council in June.
Asked about how receiving $7.5 million as opposed to $21 million might affect plans for public safety facilities, Sherman said city leaders haven’t had any conversations about that yet and that nothing is written in stone until the governor signs the bills, but that every little bit helps.
“We will have to reassess what we’re looking at and how we’re funding those …” Sherman said. “We will look at all our options, as we have all along the way, to make sure we’re doing right by the community.”
“This whole thing will boil down to money and what we can afford to do and can’t do,” WFD Chief Curt Bittle said. He said that the city “fine-tuned” its request a month ago after conversations with state lawmakers, bringing it more in line with the amounts other cities have received in past years. Other cities have received seven figures from the state for similar projects in the past, while the city requested eight.
Speaking to the Post before the final bonding bill was passed, Bittle said that if fewer than expected funds are available from the state, the city might consider using existing city-owned land around Central Fire Station to expand or replace the station, rather than trying to acquire a brand new site.
Bittle added that the current conversations about where to house the WFD have revolved around Central Fire Station or the schoolyard at the former Central school — a private property the city would need to acquire — and have not centered on the WFD and WPD sharing a station. The city is also studying a possible joint facility for the WPD and Winona County Sheriff’s Office near the county’s offices downtown, though Bittle was unfamiliar with recent discussions on that topic. He stressed that all of the plans were subject to change.
According to Bittle, the city is including space for the Winona Area Ambulance Service (WAAS) among its options for new facilities but has not had further conversations with WAAS beyond the ambulance service’s brief, initial expression of potential interest.
