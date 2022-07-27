by ALEXANDRA RETTER
In the 1960s, Tim Hatfield witnessed the Beatles perform not once, but twice. He saw them perform in Cincinnati, Ohio, when he was in college. “They could really play, and they were very creative and inventive,” he said. “They sang great harmony. They wrote about interesting topics and people. And they did a lot of word play, because they were really smart, too.” They also kept growing and pushing the envelope as musicians, he continued.
Hatfield has been a fan of the Beatles his entire adult life. Since seeing them perform, he has taken a Winona State University (WSU) class about the band and published pieces on the group — including an essay about his favorite work of theirs, a medley from “Abbey Road” — and a book.
This fall, the former counselor education professor will teach a course about the band as part of WSU’s Senior University program. All adult community members can take courses through this program. Other courses this fall include “The Science of Climate Change,” “Fossils of the Driftless Area” and “Philosophy of Religion.”
“And it’s open not just to Winona State University people, but to anybody in the community who wants to come. Nothing would please me more than having a big crowd of people sing along to Beatles songs,” Hatfield said.
The courses are not for credit and take place over several weeks each.
Hatfield’s class, titled “The Beatles and Us,” will be the first one Hatfield teaches for Senior University. “I love teaching, and since 2010, I’ve not been in front of a classroom, so I’ve missed that,” he said. He added that he is excited to have discussions with class members who he feels may not be hesitant to participate and ask questions. He also feels teaching the course is a way to give back.
Jim Bromeland, who taught American politics at WSU, will teach a course titled “Election 2022.” Bromeland has taught a course about elections every election cycle since 2008. Class members always arrive with lots of interest and willingness to have discussions, Bromeland said.
The theme of Bromeland’s course is how democracy can continue, given that a number of Americans do not trust election results, Bromeland said. The course will cover subjects including key House and Senate races, local races, how elections impact who controls legislative bodies and policies, and campaign financing. Bromeland strives to make the course for people who genuinely are interested in politics, but at the same time, community members do not need to have a background in the field of political science, he said.
The instructors’ work and interests helped them develop the courses. When the pandemic hit, Hatfield’s appreciation for the Beatles inspired him. To try to raise people’s spirits, and drawing from his background in stress management, Hatfield started sending some family members and friends daily messages in March 2020 with Beatles songs and information about the songs’ backstories. The messages ended with uplifting words to help people make it through the day. After getting positive feedback, Hatfield continued sending the messages until he ran out of songs. Along the way, people encouraged him to turn the notes into a book. He edited the messages so they would not center as much on the pandemic, but relate to challenging situations in general, then had an e-book published.
Now, based on all that prior work, Hatfield’s course will cover topics such as the Beatles’ influences and musical growth, as well as their performance at the Ed Sullivan Theater and end of their career together. Hatfield plans for the course to be participatory, with opportunities to sing along for those who wish. He also plans to poll class members on their favorite Beatles songs so they can listen to them together.
Another course “Abolitionists, Underground Railroad, Freedmen’s Bureau: the Winona Connection,” will be taught by former WSU professor Carol Jefferson. The course will cover the connections of some of those in the area in the 19th century to the Underground Railroad. “They risked everything for what was morally right,” Jefferson said. She continued, “What I’m trying to do with this course is bring this history alive.”
The course will also provide an opportunity to reflect on Jim Crow segregation, Black Lives Matter, and racism overall.
Jefferson’s research began when she started as the archivist at a local church. Ultimately, she uncovered connections between some Winonans and the Underground Railroad.
The instructors wish for the courses to be enjoyable and enlightening. “I’m looking forward to having a discussion on this overall topic about the future of democracy,” Bromeland said. “I tie that to the future of the Republican party.”
“I hope they share my concern for how dangerous this time is for democracy and resolve to become active, to do something about it,” Bromeland added.
Hatfield hopes everyone has a fun time taking the course and learns more about who the Beatles were, their music, how it changed over time and how it affected society. “They’re 50 years gone as a group … and McCartney’s still touring as an 80-year-old and packing baseball stadiums. That’s crazy. It’s pretty unprecedented,” he said.
Course registration is available at www.winona.edu/retiree/senioruni.asp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.