Learning to skate at Girls' Night

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Students crouched low on their skateboards to make it under the limbo stick. Outside, students practiced going off the curb of a sidewalk on their skateboards. The girls were learning to skateboard during Girls’ Night at Anthem Skatepark.
Instructor Jasmine Severeid said the program takes place monthly, and each session is two hours long. Her hope is to increase the program’s frequency to twice a month. The program is open to people of all ages, Severeid said.
Severeid feels a sense of responsibility in fostering an environment just for girls. “I want to be able to show these girls that they can do whatever guys can do,” she said. “It really makes me happy to see skateboarding evolve from what it’s been. It’s definitely a male dominated sport, and I’m just trying to start that new generation of female skaters.”
Hope Kanz, who is going into third grade, and Eden Shepherd, who is going into fifth grade, are learning how to skateboard through the program. They were inspired by professional skateboarding, from watching the Olympics to Tony Hawk.
Girls’ Night taught Kanz some new tricks. “Because I just know how to skate, but I wanted to know tricks, like the professionals,” she said. Knowing proper foot placement on a skateboard and learning how to do jumps are some skills Shepherd has gained.
Kanz and Shepherd are also having fun being part of a group, and they are learning about working with others. “Sometimes it’s just fun skating as a group because you get to do the limbo, too,” Kanz said. “They can help us learn,” Shepherd said of her fellow skateboarders. Both hope to keep skateboarding.
Severeid’s goal is to help participants progress at their own speed. “It’s more so just to show this side of skateboarding that these ladies have never seen before, because it’s very intimidating to go into a big skatepark,” she said. “And now, they have this night and space where they can have their walls down a little bit more and get the hang of it, maybe before going to a larger, more intimidating skatepark.”
Severeid takes pride in the students helping one another. When participants are learning a new skill and she cannot assist them all at one time, she’ll see some of them hold one another’s hands to help balance, for instance. “And each time someone does something new for the first time, or they’re doing something that they’re really scared to do, everyone cheers for them,” she said. “And I think that’s what really makes me the happiest, is just bringing that beautiful skate mentality of supporting each other and being happy for each other.” She gets excited by the participants’ happiness when they land a trick for the first time, which recalls the happiness she felt when learning new tricks. She added, “They just keep getting better and better.”
Those interested in getting involved can stop by the skatepark, Severeid said. Information about Anthem Skatepark is available at www.anthemskateshop.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.