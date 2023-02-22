Let’s play: Bluffview’s game club

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Students quizzed each other about why they would go to a certain location and what they would do there, the locations ranging from the circus to a pirate ship. They were playing a game and trying to guess who was the spy. The students were taking part in Bluffview Montessori School’s after-school game group recently, and this game was one that several students have enjoyed.
The group began this school year. Teacher Meghan Booth said she and another teacher both play many games, and know they have students who do as well, so she and her colleague thought it would be fun to start an after-school game group. “I think it’s really more of a community-building thing, a place for them to have fun,” she said. “They get to interact with us in different ways than they would in the classroom, which is nice, and then just try different things.”
Teachers have been gradually introducing students to new games, and they aim to have a mix of board games and other types of games. “Our goal is to build up a collection of games, so over the years we get a game collection that the kids can come and know what’s there and pick and choose what they want,” Booth said.
At the group’s most recent meeting, students strategized, competed and debated game rules, all while enjoying the opportunity to spend extra time with one another.
One group of students played a game in which they guessed who portrayed a spy. Each player except the spy received a card with a location. The spy received a card marked “spy.” The players then asked each other questions about the location, such as what people might do there or how long they might visit there, to determine who did not know it and was the spy. In contrast, if the spy guesses the location of the others, they win.
Student Henry Neil enjoyed playing the game previously. “So I wanted to do it again, because it was fun,” he said.
Neil and student Ethan Klinger appreciated figuring out the location and making guesses about who the spy was.
For another group of students, placing tiles to create a world with settings such as roads, gardens, lakes, farms, cities and kingdoms was the game of choice. “I like how it’s a tile-building game,” student Miles Manuel said. The students said they played the game before and enjoyed it, so they wanted to play it again, and it’s becoming a go-to game for them.
Another group of students played a game in which they determined what statement out of several was true. In one instance, the fact was that Queen Elizabeth had trained as a mechanic. “It’s a really silly game,” student Evelyn Anderson said. Student Brenna McIlrath said she enjoys learning unexpected facts through that game – and she also enjoys winning.
Students appreciated having the opportunity to play games together after school. “You get to experience knowing everybody else and their personalities,” student Jeniyah Peterson-Sargent said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.