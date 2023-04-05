by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Lewiston-Altura School District (L-A) presented information about a potential operating levy and facilities referendum to community members on Monday night. Potential facilities options range from $26.3 million to $45.6 million.
Last summer, a task force of community members and staff members recommended that the School Board consider pursuing an operating levy to help fund day-to-day costs, and a facilities referendum to help fund facilities upgrades. The task force also recommended that the board consider closing Altura Intermediate School. Ultimately, the board voted late last year to close the school at the end of this school year. District officials said L-A faces declining enrollment and revenue, as well as increasing building maintenance and operating costs.
Superintendent Gwen Carman said the decision to close the school was very difficult, and it helped determine whether the district would need to improve and operate three or two facilities.
With regard to facilities, Carman said there are safety issues in the elementary and high school parking lots and a need for more secure entrances at both buildings. There are doors and windows that also need replacing, she said. Improving the school buildings could help the district recruit and retain staff and students, she said. “We need our facilities to be the best they can,” she said. Other needs include creating spaces for small group work, enlarging some classrooms, improving acoustics at the elementary so sound does not travel as much and upgrading science, music, shop and locker room spaces at the high school.
One proposal for tackling some of those needs would cost $26.3 million districtwide. This includes spending $5.3 million at the elementary school on deferred maintenance, such as extending walls to the roof to reduce noise, upgrading gym flooring, tuck pointing, replacing windows and replacing piping, and other projects, such as building a new front entrance for security, creating larger kindergarten classrooms and separating the bus and parent drop-off areas. It also includes $21 million at the high school for deferred maintenance, including replacing piping, replacing the fire alarm system and replacing aged roof areas, in addition to other projects, such as renovating and expanding science classrooms and the art room, building a new front entrance, building a new band space, expanding the weight and fitness area, and creating a separate bus loop.
Another option would cost $33.2 million in total. This includes $7.7 million at the elementary for projects such as replacing piping, replacing windows, tuck point, creating larger kindergarten classrooms and building a new front entrance. Additionally, it includes $25.5 million at the high school for projects such as renovating current classrooms so they are larger, creating small group learning spaces, building new science classrooms, creating a larger art room, replacing some gym flooring and replacing electrical panels.
The final option would cost $45.6 million, including $7.7 million at the elementary and $37.9 million at the high school. Projects at the high school include building a new gym featuring storage space, a lobby, restrooms and concession area, as well as new locker rooms.
According to the district’s tax consultant, Ehlers, the tax impact for the owner of a $200,000 home with the first option would be $457 a year; for the second option, $505; and for the third option, $697.
Regarding a possible operating levy, Carman said a tax increase of $135 a year for the owner of a $200,000 home could generate $244,000 in revenue for the district, or $500 per student. For revenue of $1,000 a student, the tax increase for the owner of a $200,000 home would be $286 a year, she said; for revenue of $1,500 per student, the tax increase for the owner of a $200,000 home would be $437 a year; and for $2,000 in revenue per student, the tax increase would be $588. These tax increases would be separate from tax increases related to a facilities referendum.
Carman said in an interview last month that the district plans to conduct a survey of community members related to the possible referenda.
