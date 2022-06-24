by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Lewiston-Altura School District (L-A) is in the process of planning for the future of its buildings. A task force will begin discussing the facilities’ future in July, and community members interested in taking part have an opportunity to do so.
Superintendent Gwen Carman said the district plans for the task force of School Board members, staff and community members to meet several times in July and August and hopefully bring recommendations to the School Board in August or September.
The task force will likely consider remodeling the buildings, Carman said. Regarding whether the task force would consider adding on to buildings, Carman said, “I don’t know,” adding that the group’s members will look at all options and take into account student and staff needs, as well as what community members would support. When asked whether the task force would consider downsizing, Carman said the district now has three schools, and the group would consider facility needs and operating costs.
Pursuing a referendum to fund facilities projects is also an option for the task force to think about, Carman said.
The process began when the School Board chose an outside firm last spring to help guide facilities planning, Carman said. Since then, the district surveyed community members and held a meeting with them to discuss next steps.
Setting a direction for the future of L-A’s buildings comes as part of the district’s strategic plan development. While that plan is still being drafted, Carman said, “What we know is that we’re excited about the Lewiston-Altura School District, and we want to put steps in place to strengthen us for the long term.”
Other strategic planning priorities include financial sustainability, recruitment and retention of staff, and engagement with community members.
Regarding financial stability, the district may consider asking voters to approve an operating levy to increase revenue during a period of declining enrollment, Carman said. Funding has not kept up with rising costs, she said. “We’re very cognizant and respectful that an operating levy does have an impact on property owners in our district, so we need to be very thoughtful of that, as well as balancing that with our facility needs and the needs of students and the district,” she said.
The task force will first meet on July 13 in the L-A High School library at 6 p.m., and those interested in participating may contact Carman at gcarman@lewalt.k12.mn.us.
