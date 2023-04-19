by CHRIS ROGERS
The Danish company Nature Energy is seeking to build a 20 million gallon manure digester plant — aka a biogas plant — in Lewiston, and on Monday, the Lewiston City Council gave the company an initial vote of support. The digester in Lewiston would replace a previous proposal in Wilson Township, Nature Energy representatives said, explaining the Wilson site was unfortunately not suitable.
After hearing from residents a mix of hopes for the economic opportunity the project could bring and concerns about safety, the City Council voted 4-0 on a resolution that it “supports Nature Energy’s efforts to locate a biogas plant.” City officials frequently reminded the audience and themselves that this vote was simply to give the idea further consideration and many more permits and approvals would be needed. Lewiston City Administrator Bobby Falcon said the city would work with Nature Energy on identifying a suitable site for the facility. Nature Energy would likely have to conduct an environmental study, called an environmental assessment worksheet (EAW), with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) before seeking local and state permits.
What is a biogas plant?
Nature Energy’s proposed facility would use microbes to convert local farms’ dairy manure, turkey litter, and food waste into methane, refine that methane into natural gas, and direct it into local gas utility pipelines. Sanitized tanker trucks would travel to participating farms in a roughly 25-mile radius to collect manure and return nutrient-rich liquid digestate for use as fertilizer. The facility would also produce solids “rich in phosphorus and potassium,” according to its Wilson Township permit application, and carbon dioxide, which has a range of commercial and industrial applications. Nature Energy Vice President of Business Development Jesper Nielsen said plants in Denmark produce food-grade carbon dioxide for breweries. “So when you have a beer in Denmark, you know where the bubbles come from,” he joked.
New federal subsidies are encouraging the development of manure digesters to fight climate change because they reduce emissions of methane — a potent greenhouse gas — relative to manure lagoons. Nielsen said the company would also use those greenhouse-gas-emission reductions to sell credits to companies that need or want to reduce their carbon footprint.
Nature Energy, which was recently acquired by Shell Oil, says it is the largest producer of biomethane in Europe, where it operates 14 plants in Denmark and France. It is looking to build its first facilities in North America now, including the possible Lewiston facility and another proposed in Benson, Minn. Roberts, Wis., officials turned down a proposed biogas plant in 2022.
Nature Energy representatives said a facility in Lewiston would be similar to their plans for Wilson Township, where the proposed plant would have received 90-100 trucks per day and included a 197-foot-tall exhaust stack, eight 82-foot-tall digesters with a capacity of 2.5 million gallons each, along with additional large tanks.
Nielsen said the plant’s buildings are entirely enclosed and have negative air pressure to contain odor. The 192-foot-tall exhaust stack would disperse stinky gases far above neighboring noses, the company said, and several Lewiston area farmers, who traveled to Denmark biogas plants and are potential business partners of Nature Energy, said they were impressed with how little the facilities smelled.
Economic opportunity
The facility would create 12-16 full-time jobs and add $30-40 million of industrial property to the city’s tax rolls, according to Nature Energy. Nielsen said the company would not seek any subsidies or tax breaks from the city, and according to Danish studies, would be expected to have a $15 million a year economic impact on the area.
During the public comment period, Dean Smith of D&D Dairy near Rushford said, “Restaurants and all these things are struggling. I look around and we have a fair number of cows, but there are farmers in our community just gone. I drive up and down my road and they’re gone, they’re gone, they’re gone. I lost another neighbor! … We need to figure out how to make these farmers make it. This company is proposing something our local farmers can implement. And they want it to be a win-win. Let’s figure out how to win-win. Do it for the community. Do it for the farmers of Winona County. Somebody needs to help us out.”
The audience applauded Smith’s statement, and several other speakers shared similar sentiments.
Safety questions, concerns
On the issue of truck traffic, Economic Development Authority member Russ Buege asked if truck traffic would have to be routed around the city to avoid the local schools. Nielsen responded, “If there are some roads that you don’t want us to be on, we won’t go on those roads, but, yes, we will put some footprint on the roads. We cannot avoid that.” He added a traffic impact study would be conducted.
On the issue of spills, Jesper showed a video of Nature Energy trucks using robotic pumping arms that reach out and connect to manure holding tanks to load up manure and offload digestate, explaining that because of the arms, there would be “no spills.” Mayor Carlson later asked, “You talked early about no spills, but we all know that things can go wrong. So what do you do about spills?”
“If something happens, we will clean it up right away,” Nielsen said, adding the company would share its procedures with the city.
If there’s a spill at the plant, Nature Energy officials said state rules require a containment area around the plant be able to hold the entire contents and a membrane be installed beneath the plant to prevent a spill from infiltrating into the groundwater.
During a public comment period, David Sanow spoke about the need for economic development in Lewiston but also raised questions about fire safety. “What happens if one of those tanks goes boom? Does our small, rural fire department have the capabilities to take care of that problem or are we going to have to go to a full-time fire department with a whole bunch of new equipment?” he asked.
Other speakers pointed out recent disasters, including an explosion on a Texas farm that killed 18,000 cows, which law enforcement authorities said might have been caused by methane, and an Iowa digester that leaked over 375,000 gallons of manure into a creek. Several raised concerns about spills or digestate applications worsening nitrate contamination in drinking water, which has previously been an issue for Lewiston.
“The only thing I have to say is, is study, study, study, and study some more,” Lewiston resident Richard Ahrens said. “Do the research. Get all the information you can before you make any decision on this. And remember transparency. Let the citizens of Lewiston know what’s going on.”
Council approval, next steps
Mayor Carlson, and City Council members Chad Eggert, Jason Beck, and Ben Borchardt voted to support Nature Energy’s request moving forward. Council member Marc Potter was absent.
During the meeting, Carlson stressed the vote was preliminary. “There are a lot of other stopping points,” she said of future approvals. In an interview, she explained, “I just feel we need to explore, and without what we did tonight that exploration won’t happen. We need to see if this is going to be a good fit for us.” Asked about the project’s potential, she added, “If the one of the — if not the — most prominent businesses in this industry approaches us, we have to look into it.”
Regarding the search for a site in Lewiston, Falcon wrote in an email, “The city will continue researching the feasibility of the project and will conduct due diligence before any annexation (if needed), zone change, or conditional use permit is issued.” Carlson also mentioned the possibility of annexing rural land for the facility. Falcon added that the city would invite the company to present a public information meeting if a site is selected and information is available.
Nielsen said the EAW process may take one year. If all needed permits are approved, he predicted the facility could finish construction and start filling tanks in 2 1/2 years.
