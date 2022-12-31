by CESAR SALAZAR
Going from studying art at St. Mary’s University in Winona to helping refugees during the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban might sound like an unlikely path, but for humanitarian Holly Schuh, personal connections drew her into the work. Starting with helping friends she knew in the country, Schuh has aided many refugees. She has helped with things such as applying for visas to finding temporary homes, and she said she still has more to do.
“When [Afghanistan] first fell to Taliban control in August 2021, I was just in contact with many of my friends and colleagues and referring them into the Hopkins system where they were getting their employment verification and letters of support for their refugee visa applications,” Schuh said. She continued, “We realized though that we wouldn’t be able to help more people very easily, and also just my limited capacity as a young person not having unlimited resources, I wouldn’t be able to help as many people.”
Schuh, who graduated from Lewiston-Altura High School and is currently a member of John Hopkins University’s research faculty, worked in Afghanistan in the field of global health in the early 2010s. When she was a student at St. Mary’s, Schuh started out studying art but moved into public health due to personal health reasons. During her time at St. Mary's University, people helped and supported her transition from one career field to the next.
While working on her master’s degree in the 2010s in Afghanistan, she met many of the Afghans she works with now. “... I was working directly with a couple of Afghan doctors, teaching piano to their kids, and spending time with their grandma,” Schuh said. “I had contact and was friends with an Afghan surgeon and learned more about the plight of the Afghan people.” Schuh explained that she also became friends with a Korean doctor, who told her to take interest in Afghan people and their cause.
When Schuh began her doctorate at Hopkins, she joined a group of researchers there who had expertise in humanitarian emergencies, which included bolstering the health systems of Afghanistan. When the Taliban seized the country, Schuh remained in contact with the people she worked with in Afghanistan and tried to help them during the crisis.
In her time helping Afghans since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, Schuh has processed visa and evacuation paperwork for about 70-100 individuals, directly helped 30-40 Afghans with financial and social support, and has helped 17 refugees settle into new countries. But, her efforts to help the refugees aren’t over yet. Schuh said that the most challenging aspect for her currently is helping those refugees who are temporarily settled outside of Afghanistan to fit into those countries, whether it be with settling into their temporary homes or finding more permanent housing elsewhere.
Schuh is raising funds to help Afghans who fled to neighboring countries but are still seeking a permanent home. “Right now, because we’re just waiting to get processed, it’s a game of fundraising,” Schuh said. “It’s like finishing a pipeline. They can’t just stay for an extended period of time in these neighboring countries. Usually, they’re second-class individuals or groups of people there; they don’t have rights. So it’s a matter of continuing the pipeline and finding a place for them to go permanently. That costs money.”
In the effort to resettle refugees, Schuh said, “There are always people on both sides of the argument of, ‘yes immigration, no immigration,’ and I just say that it’s important to be open-minded, to view people as humans. If you take yourself and arrive in a different context, and try to understand how people live and why they live that way, you’d realize that we’re not all that different from one another.”
Schuh is currently in the process of registering a nonprofit organization in Switzerland to better help refugees, which would also allow her organization to apply for private foundation grants. “This is basically our plan for 2023, to put ourselves in a better position financially, and we’d like to, if we get the funds, first focus on the Afghans who are already in Pakistan living on the streets. Many of them already have active visa cases in foreign embassies there for their work with western governments. They're just out of money to live because it’s been a long time.” Schuh said she’d also like to see improvements to the schools where the refugees are located as well as getting families housed and fed, and their medical needs met.
Schuh is raising money for the Afghan refugees she’s helped move outside of Afghanistan. She said interested parties can donate to their cause at gofund.me/2e015090. “People deserve a chance, and I would hope that people in the local community would remain open-minded and welcoming towards people of different backgrounds,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.