Blue and green lights flashed, barely illuminating people’s faces as they crept through the Winona Public Library (WPL). These community members were taking part in the library’s capture the flag laser tag event for adults.
Participants considered where to hide their teams’ flags, which were glowing green and blue orbs. They also considered how to protect the orbs and how to avoid players on the other team as they tried to get the other team’s orb. They had a limited number of lives, and the other team’s members could tag them out with a laser. Once out, they had to go to the reference desk area. Teams had a limited amount of time to decide where to hide their orbs. As the teams searched for the orbs, songs such as “Back in Black,” “Dream On” and “Carry on Wayward Son” echoed in the dark library.
“They get to run around in the dark in the library after it’s closed, which is kind of like a secret dream of a lot of people, to run around the library when it’s closed,” Youth Services Librarian Tricia Wehrenberg said.
The events are meant to provide an opportunity to have fun. Some attendees make it part of a date night in which they also go out to dinner, Adult Services Librarian Samantha TerBeest Berhow said. There are also many entertaining moments as participants make their way through the dark. TerBeest Berhow appreciated observing a participant roll across the floor of the Art Room like a spy to protect the team’s orb. “It was one of my favorite moments,” she said.
The teams played several rounds. With each game, the teams swapped the area in which they hid their orb. The rules about which area the teams could play in shifted, as well, with the area sometimes being smaller and sometimes larger. There were rules about not moving furniture and not touching other players.
The library also hosts a version of the event with laser tag for teenagers.
The events help attendees develop social and planning skills, as well. “It’s just really fun for me to see teams that had not met each other before, and now they’re on a team together and they have to work together, and the older ones will take younger ones under their wing,” Wehrenberg said. The event provides the teenagers with a chance to develop interpersonal skills, following the height of the pandemic, as they spend time around and work with others again, she said. The event also provides the opportunity for adults to strategize, TerBeest Berhow said.
Trianna Douglas participated after her roommate saw the event advertised in a newsletter, and they both thought it sounded entertaining. They had not taken part in the event at the library before. “There’s not a lot to do, especially when it’s cold out, so we thought it’d be fun to do something new and have fun and meet some new people,” she said. Fellow participant Kate Patton enjoyed strategizing with her teammates about whether to all hide and wait for the other team to approach or all head to the other team’s area. “And finding the best hiding place is important,” she said. She continued, “It was just fun. It was exhilarating.”
The event for teens led to its iteration for adults. Wehrenberg said the teen laser tag event began several years ago, and it became popular. “It started as a way to have a unique program that would bring in older teens … It’s a nice way to allow the teens to get some exercise and to work together and to have a little bit of screen-free movement and fun in their lives,” she said.
TerBeest Berhow decided to start the laser tag and capture the flag event for adults after families began to ask Wehrenberg when there would be a version of the teen event for adults. Today, staff aim for the events to take place about once a month. The events recently returned for the first time since the start of the pandemic. “It’s a cool, unique opportunity that’s not really offered anywhere else in town, so it’s kind of cool we can offer that here at the library,” Wehrenberg said.“It’s especially fun that it appeals to both the teens and adults,” TerBeest Berhow said.
