by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
After being closed for over a year, a damaged section of glass floor tiles at the Winona Public Library has been deemed structurally safe and has reopened. According to Library Director Lezlea Dahlke, the city plans to cover the cost of repairing damage that coincided with a demolition project next door but doesn’t know when the tiles will be replaced or how it will be paid for, as the library focuses on other high priority projects.
In December 2021, Schwab Construction began a months-long demolition of the former Winona Junior High auditorium next to the library to clear space for the future construction of Minnesota Masterpiece Hall, a prospective $35-million concert hall and art gallery. During the demolition the library closed multiple times and suffered cracks and damage to its historic glass tile flooring in the stacks. The area was closed for more than a year following the demolition due to safety concerns but has since been deemed structurally safe by structural engineers and reopened just ahead of the library’s summer programming.
Library Director Lezlea Dahlke said they have been talking with a glass company out of California, Jockimo Architectural Glass, who specialize in cast glass flooring, since this spring. Initially, Dahlke said they worked with local glass specialist Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser to connect with professionals in the industry who might be able to replace the glass, but hit dead ends. “Because [glass floors] turned out to be kind of a specialty item, we found a company out of California,” Dahlke said.
Roughly 8-12 glass tiles need to be replaced, according to Dahlke. These tiles range in size from roughly 10-by-16-inch tiles, all the way up to 26-by-32-inch tiles. Dahlke said the largest tiles would cost roughly $1,000 each.
Dahlke said it is likely the city will end up paying for the glass tile repairs, but is unsure how the city will fund it or when the project will be complete, as other library deferred maintenance projects take priority. “So we're kind of taking it from there with basically it's caretaking a historic building and to what degree the city wants to invest in it,” Dahlke said. Dahlke said that an insurance claim has not been filed, and since the floor has been deemed structurally safe, it is unlikely that Schwab Construction would be involved in paying for repairs.
The Winona Public Library was opened in 1899 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. As the library approaches its 125th anniversary in January, Dahlke said, they have a long list of maintenance projects. These projects include an elevator replacement in August, dome restoration and mural restoration, cleaning the library’s exterior stonework, and ceiling moisture intrusion issues. “We have a lot cooking right now with the maintenance in the building, which is all fun and exciting. We are really proud of the place. We feel honored and privileged to get to take care of it into the next 125 years,” Dahlke said.
