In a county narrowly divided over environmental regulation, deciding whom to appoint to Winona County zoning boards is often a hot topic, as County Board members jockey to appoint like-minded citizens. It was particularly contentious this year after County Board member Marcia Ward opposed an applicant to the Board of Adjustment (BOA) based on the applicant’s membership in the Land Stewardship Project (LSP). Ward faced criticism for that stance, with some LSP members arguing it would violate their freedom of association and right to participate in local government.
A BOA petition from the Daley Farm seeking to expand its Lewiston dairy feedlot and a subsequent lawsuit were central to the debate. A district court judge rebuked the county in 2019, saying two former BOA members were biased because they participated in an LSP campaign opposing the Daley Farm’s petition shortly before they voted to deny it. The judge ordered a redo, and new BOA members denied the petition again last December. The case is the subject of an ongoing lawsuit.
Ward took the argument a step further, saying appointing any member of LSP could put the county in legal jeopardy. Conversely, attorneys for the county have advised that membership alone does not disqualify decision-makers.
At the County Board’s Jan. 25 meeting, two applicants had applied for one vacancy on the BOA: Kelley Stanage and Don Evanson. A longtime former Planning Commission member, Evanson has been a vocal proponent of property rights and a critic of the county’s animal unit cap, which limits farms such as the Daleys’ from expanding. A long-serving Planning Commission member, Stanage has, as a citizen, advocated against frac sand mining and large hog farms and opposed the Daley Farm expansion.
In an unusual move, Ward called Stanage up to the podium on Jan. 25. Ward said, “I have to just point blank ask her, because we’re still in pending litigation … Do you have or have you had direct contacts or workings with the Land Stewardship group based in Winona County in the past or the present?”
“As you’re well aware, I was quite involved in LSP during the frac sand mining. But I haven’t been involved since … I am a member, but I haven’t been intimately involved at all,” Stanage replied.
Ward said of appointing Stanage, “With the pending litigation and how our county attorney has advised us, even us as county commissioners [against] talking about the application that’s still under litigation, I just don’t think it would be wise.” She added, “I think putting someone who is an LSP member [on the BOA] would and could be problematic.”
Attorneys for the county have advised BOA members who publicly opposed the Daley Farm’s petition to recuse themselves from voting on it, but they have said that merely belonging to LSP is not an issue.
County Board member Chris Meyer said Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman advised her, “[A citizen appointment] was like a job interview, and you cannot say, ‘Oh, are you Episcopalian? Because if so, we’re not going to hire you. That’s illegal.” Meyer continued, “This kind of a litmus test for people who apply for these committees, it really isn’t allowed.” She added, “I didn’t think it would be valid to ask him, ‘Are you in the Farm Bureau? Because if you are, then we can’t appoint you because that shows you have a bias.’”
“I didn’t ask what religion they are,” Ward returned. “We have pending litigation, and it specifically states Land Stewardship Project … I think it’s part of our due diligence, and County Attorney Sonneman is always saying we should avoid any potential litigation.”
County Board member Steve Jacob agreed with Ward, saying, “For us to ignore that that [lawsuit] is going on and pretend that it’s not there, and if this comes back to a 3-2 vote to put someone from LSP on this commission and this goes back to court, I think we’ve just sealed our fate on losing that battle.”
The County Board ultimately found common ground on other reasons for passing over both Stanage and Evanson and seeking new applications. Since Stanage and Evanson already serve on other groups, appointing them would just create new vacancies to fill elsewhere, County Board member Greg Olson said.
LSP has hundreds of members in Winona County; it organizes farmer workshops and advocates for everything from increased conservation cost-share funding to local zoning issues. Three members spoke at the board’s Feb. 22 meeting, criticizing Ward. “I’d never seen a member of the Winona County Board explicitly attempt to disqualify a member from a committee based on their personal associations,” rural Altura resident and LSP member Tim Ahrens said. He added, “Is there both freedom of association and freedom of civic involvement?”
Former LSP staffer and current member Doug Nopar said, “The ability for a community member, any community member, to advocate their views to a public official is at the core of our democracy … Too often in the last several years, the facts of our organization’s involvement and interactions with Winona County officials has been distorted, and that needs to stop. Among the members and staff of the LSP, we’ve not done anything outside the bounds of what is legally and morally allowed.”
At the Feb. 22 meeting, Ward and Jacob pushed to appoint longtime Farm Bureau leader Duane Wirt to the BOA. Their move failed in a 2-3 vote, with Kovecsi, Olson, and Meyer voting no.
Ward ultimately joined Kovecsi, Olson, and Meyer in voting to appoint another citizen with LSP ties: Edward Walsh. A New Hartford Township resident and attorney, Walsh did pro bono legal work in 2017 supporting LSP’s campaign to ban frac sand mining. Ward said Walsh’s legal background could be useful on the BOA, adding, “He should make an excellent candidate.” The board voted 4-1 to appoint Walsh, with Jacob dissenting.
