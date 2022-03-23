Local author reads at Jefferson

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
As a fourth grader in the 1990s, Jenny Baertsch wrote a story about a hopping rabbit. Her teacher entered it into a competition, which she won. “It made me love to write,” she said. That passion for writing, in addition to a love of reading that came courtesy of her local library as a kid, are part of what led to her writing a children’s book as an adult. She recently shared the book, “Junkyard Tough: A Tail of Bravery,” with students at Jefferson Elementary School at a read aloud event. The book tells the tale of a brave cat named Boots, so named for his white feet that look like boots.
Baertsch talked with students about being an author. She explained how she came up with the idea for her book after her family welcomed Boots the cat, whom her husband’s co-workers had found while on the job at a local metal recycling facility. Following about two years of work, she finished the book about Boots’ adventures.
Students also learned about being an illustrator, as Baertsch described how her friend drew the book’s illustrations. “It’s really important when you’re an author that your words and your pictures tell the same story,” she said. In response to Baertsch’s question about what kind of drawing would show Boots is happy, for instance, a student said he would be smiling.
As bravery is an important part of the story, Baertsch also talked with students about their thoughts on being courageous. One student said being brave was doing things that might be a little scary, and another said it was taking a risk sometimes. One student said they felt confident when being brave.
Baertsch encouraged students to keep their courage up. “When you’re feeling like you want to quit, be brave,” Baertsch said. Feeling strong on the inside is important, she said, and she had to be brave when writing the book. “It took a long time. I worked really hard. I had to take a risk. I had to have courage,” she said.
Making the book in Winona using items students regularly access was also key, Baertsch said. The book’s illustrator used pencils and colored pencils while creating her illustrations, she said, the same materials students use every day. Just like the illustrator, students could draw whatever they like, she said. They could write down stories they come up with, too. “You can write a book,” she said. “You can do anything you want with hard work and bravery.”
