Winona County COVID infections remain high despite a break in reporting over the holidays, and, following new information about the Omicron variant, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) revised its guidance on quarantine and isolation. Under the new guidelines, asymptomatic, COVID-positive people only need to quarantine for five days.
There were 293 new cases in Winona County over the past seven days, compared to 304 last week, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. That is among the highest levels of transmission in the county since the pandemic began. The week leading up to Christmas, the CDC reported three Winona County residents were hospitalized for COVID. A county resident in their early 90s died from the virus, the Minnesota Department of Health reported last Wednesday.
Infections were up slightly in Trempealeau County, with 128 new cases this week compared to 117 last week, but down in Buffalo County, where there were 48 new cases this week, down from 81 last week. Another Buffalo County resident died from the virus, the state reported last week.
The CDC announced updated guidelines for quarantine and isolation on Monday. People who are COVID-positive but have no symptoms should stay home and away from others for five days, the agency now recommends, down from the previous 10 days. “The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after,” CDC officials wrote.
The agency also added fully vaccinated but un-boosted individuals to the list of people who should quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID. “For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second [Pfizer or Moderna] dose (or more than two months after the J&J vaccine) and not yet boosted, CDC now recommends quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days,” the CDC recommends. Meanwhile, “Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure,” the agency advised.
“Data from South Africa and the United Kingdom demonstrate that vaccine effectiveness against infection for two doses of an mRNA vaccine [Pfizer or Moderna] is approximately 35 percent. A COVID-19 vaccine booster dose restores vaccine effectiveness against infection to 75 percent,” the agency added, urging citizens to get vaccines and booster shots.
