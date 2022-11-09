Republican Congressman Brad Finstad will continue representing southern Minnesota in Washington in 2023 after winning in Tuesday’s general election against Democrat Jeff Ettinger. Finstad won 159,558 votes to 125,345, a nearly 12-point spread. Finstad carried Winona County with 10,116 votes, while 9,417 county residents voted for Ettinger. Finstad previously won a special election contest against Ettinger to serve the remainder of the late Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s term this year.
In Wisconsin, Republican Derrick Van Orden defeated Democrat Brad Pfaff in the race to replace outgoing Republican Rep. Ron Kind in the Badger State’s Third Congressional District. With 99 percent of votes counted on Wednesday, the AP reported Van Orden garnered 162,492 votes to Pfaff’s 149,804. Van Orden got the lion’s share of votes in Buffalo County (3,812 to 2,301) and in Trempealeau County (7,175 to 5,093).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.