In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic recovery, Winona businesses are struggling to find staff to reopen and recover.
Mark Schultz, regional labor market analyst for Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) covering Southeast Minnesota, explained the statistics.
“The most recent estimate, which is the second quarter of 2021, saw the largest number of job vacancies the region has ever seen at over 21,500,” Schultz said. He continued, “But part of what makes the story interesting and kind of tragic is that the current job seeker per vacancy ratio in the region is at 0.5 to one. Meaning that for every 10 job openings there’s only five unemployed job seekers. “
Schultz elaborated further on a skills gap that exists between positions and employees.
“I think one of the things that also makes things a little bit more dire is that with only five unemployed job seekers for every 10 job openings, we also have to think about whether those five unemployed people have the aptitude, the skills, or the experience to fill certain openings or if they even have the desire to work in say, health care or manufacturing,” Schultz said. “It’s not just that we have a low number of job seekers out there, but when we take into consideration those other factors, it’s possible that there might be even fewer.”
Christie Ransom, president of the Winona Chamber of Commerce, detailed the nuance between employment and workforce participation and its impact on the labor market.
“The unemployment rate is the same statewide pre-pandemic, but the number that DEED is looking at is the job participation rate.” Ransom said. “There’s a big difference in the job participation rate. There’s a much larger rate of people not participating or seeking jobs. It’s reflected in the workforce shortage.”
The labor participation rate measures the rate of individuals working or looking for work, whereas the unemployment rate refers to individuals participating in the labor force that are seeking work but unemployed.
The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, which tracks job participation, saw the metric tumble 3 percent during the onset of the pandemic in 2020, and as of October, only recovered 1.5 percent, to 61.6 percent.
Ransom continued, detailing some potential reasons for the lower rate of participation.
“It happened for a myriad of reasons. Some people retired early. For some people it was the high cost of childcare. There are some waiting for an opportunity to work from home,” Ransom said. “There are others still riding off the coattails of the money they received, whether that be unemployment, or stimulus.”
Ransom described the strategies businesses are taking to mitigate the impact.
“It’s kind of a multifaceted answer and approach, and it depends on the business. They’re doing a lot of different unique things: sign-on bonuses, increased wages, and flexibility of benefits,” Ransom said. “Some of our sectors are doing better than others; some are doing worse for a myriad of reasons. Health care is one of those things that is struggling, and hospitality has an extreme shortage.”
Ransom also shared the root difficulty of the shortage in no uncertain terms. “One person’s new employee is another person’s lost employee here.” Ransom said.
Employers in different industries from around Winona shared the challenges this shortage brings to operating their business.
Benedictine Living Community Human Resources Director Jeffery Rogness detailed that he has roughly twice the job openings of an average year.
Gabriela Seidel, general manager of Blooming Grounds, employs 39 staff between two different locations. Seidel described difficulties in operating her business with fewer staff as more customers return. “With the continuation of the pandemic, we have seen an increase in customers,” she said. “And people want to get back out there, and people want to come, and that’s wonderful. But with the labor shortage that we have, it’s been a little difficult to keep up with it.”
Fastenal recruiter and trainer Willie Lubahn echoed a similar situation for the manufacturer.
“The ability for us to grow right now is being tamped down a little bit,” Lubahn said. “There’s customers waiting for parts. Right now, our limitation on getting those parts to the customer is a lot of times, labor.” Raw materials are an issue, too, Lubahn said, “But I definitely think we could definitely produce more, get more products to our facility and to our customers if we had a steady flow of workers coming in.”
Seidel also described challenges in hiring new staff she’s never before encountered.
“We’ve noticed, too, I’ve never had so many no-shows to interviews,” she said. “I probably do about like six interviews a week, and of the six in the past two months, I’ve had like 12 no-shows in one month, which is ridiculous.”
Lubahn also noted a drain on senior employees and the manufacturer.
“One of the challenges we saw with COVID probably was we had a few, not many, but a few folks that were nearing retirement that maybe that, you know, push to wear masks and things like that maybe accelerated their exit,” Lubahn said. “So we’ve lost a few good people, and it’s been hard to replace them. You’re losing years of experience with everyone that walks out the door anyway. And then when you can’t even find somebody to bring in and train up to that level. It’s tough.”
Lubahn mentioned some strategies Fastenal is taking to help recruit employees, including tuition reimbursement for students studying machine and die work at Minnesota State College Southeast. The business recently donated $1.5 million to renovate the machining lab at the university.
Ransom also shared some strategies for consumers to mitigate the impacts of the labor shortage.
“Patience and grace. I think that’s going to be so important as we navigate a really busy consumer season,” Ransom said. “Shop local, support local, keep your money here, be patient and give grace to every one of our businesses in every sector.”
