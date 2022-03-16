Local COVID cases continued to fall this week, with infections hitting their lowest point since last summer and one of the all-time lowest points since the pandemic began.
At the same time, the aftereffects of the Omicron surge are still evident. Two Trempealeau County residents died from the virus last week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
There were 14 confirmed COVID infections in Winona County this week, down from 65 last week and 137 two weeks ago. It’s the lowest weekly total since July 2021. There were no new deaths or hospitalizations.
Trempealeau County had 13 new infections this week, the least since last July and a decline from last week’s 26 cases. There were zero new hospitalizations last week, county health officials reported.
Buffalo County also saw 13 new infections, down from 30 last week and the lowest weekly total since last August. There were no new deaths and no new hospitalizations last week, according to the county.
