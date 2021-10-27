Data from state health departments
COVID infections were up slightly in Winona County this week, with 102 new cases compared to 94 last week, but are still down compared to early October. Cases in Trempealeau County were stable, with 90 new cases compared to 86 last week, and infections declined in Buffalo County, from 58 cases last week to 42 this week.
Winona County Public Health officials reported one additional Winona County resident was hospitalized for COVID in the past week. Trempealeau County saw two new hospitalizations as of October 20, and Buffalo County reported one new hospitalization as of October 19, the latest data available. There were no new deaths.
Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) authorized new COVID vaccine booster shots for certain populations. Six months following initial vaccination, Pfizer and Moderna booster shots are now available for people 65 or older or adults who work live in long-term care settings, work in high-risk settings, or have underlying medical conditions. Johnson & Johnson booster shots are recommended for adults vaccinated two or more months ago. For more information visit, www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p1021-covid-booster.html. For local booster shot clinics, see page 2B and visit www.vaccines.gov.
