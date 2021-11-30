A recent surge in local COVID infections receded significantly this week. Winona County cases hit their highest point of 2021 in mid-November, reaching a peak of nearly 36 cases per day, before falling over the past two weeks. In the last seven days, there were 104 new cases, or 15 cases per day, in Winona County.
Infections fell in Buffalo and Trempealeau counties, as well, with Buffalo County reporting 33 new cases this week, down from 64 last week, and 116 Trempealeau County residents testing positive, down from 141 last week.
Hospitalizations were up this week, however, perhaps still reflecting the surge in infections from earlier in November. Winona County Public Health reported four residents were hospitalized for COVID in the past week. Trempealeau County reported three new hospitalizations last week, and Buffalo County had one.
A Winona County resident in their late 80s died as a result of the virus, the Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday. It was the fifth death since this summer and the 57th overall. There were no new deaths in Buffalo and Trempealeau counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.